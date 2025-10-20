Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 42 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 10 October 2025
|152,600
|597.51
|91,179,795
|Monday, 13 October 2025
|1,000
|607.82
|607,820
|Tuesday, 14 October 2025
|1,000
|602.09
|602,090
|Wednesday, 15 October 2025
|1,200
|606.80
|728,160
|Thursday, 16 October 2025
|1,200
|610.28
|732,336
|Friday, 17 October 2025
|1,000
|611.19
|611,190
|In the period 13 October 2025 - 17 October 2025
|5,400
|607.70
|3,281,596
|Accumulated until 17 October 2025
|158,000
|597.86
|94,461,391
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,199,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.80% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
