Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 42 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

price Amount Accumulated until 10 October 2025 152,600 597.51 91,179,795 Monday, 13 October 2025 1,000 607.82 607,820 Tuesday, 14 October 2025 1,000 602.09 602,090 Wednesday, 15 October 2025 1,200 606.80 728,160 Thursday, 16 October 2025 1,200 610.28 732,336 Friday, 17 October 2025 1,000 611.19 611,190 In the period 13 October 2025 - 17 October 2025 5,400 607.70 3,281,596 Accumulated until 17 October 2025 158,000 597.86 94,461,391 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,199,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.80% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

