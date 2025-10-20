Commerce Introduces BigCommerce Payments Powered by PayPal

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce, (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of BigCommerce, today announced a new embedded payment processing solution available exclusively to BigCommerce merchants. Powered by PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL), BigCommerce Payments is slated for a U.S. launch in 2026, with international expansion planned in subsequent phases.

This strategic expansion builds on more than a decade of close partnership between Commerce and PayPal, marking a new chapter in their collaboration. Through this optional co-branded integration, merchants will gain access to advanced payment capabilities, simplified account management, and buy now, pay later (BNPL) via PayPal’s Pay Later offering, all seamlessly managed within the BigCommerce Control Panel.

“Commerce is thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership with PayPal and work together on this new payments solution,” said Travis Hess, CEO at Commerce. “BigCommerce Payments represents a major step forward in creating a seamless and simplified intelligent commerce experience for Commerce merchants. By embedding PayPal’s trusted payment solutions directly into our platform, we will give merchants more control, visibility and flexibility to grow their businesses with confidence.”

“Together with Commerce, we’re not just addressing the needs of today’s merchants, we’re empowering them to seize the future with confidence and agility,” said Michelle Gill, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Small Business & Financial Services, PayPal. “By bringing together PayPal’s world-renowned reliability, security and global reach with Commerce’s merchant-focused platform, we’re helping merchants thrive in the next era of ecommerce.”

The BigCommerce Payments architecture is built to ensure transparency and merchant ownership. While BigCommerce Payments is co-branded and embedded into BigCommerce, the merchant’s payment relationship remains directly with PayPal. BigCommerce Payments will introduce a dedicated “Money” dashboard within the BigCommerce Control Panel, offering merchants direct access to manage and monitor their payments and balance activity. Features include:

Real-time balance insights

Top-ups and payouts

Bank and card connections

Currency management

This embedded experience will mirror key capabilities of the merchant’s PayPal dashboard, providing a streamlined experience where merchants can manage their payments along with the rest of their business through a single portal and reducing the need to toggle between multiple systems. For more advanced settings, the BigCommerce Payments settings page will provide direct access to the PayPal dashboard.

In coordination with PayPal, BigCommerce will enable the migration of existing merchants currently utilizing PayPal Complete Payments (PPCP). These merchants will receive personalized communications, offering them the option to seamlessly transition to BigCommerce Payments.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Perry Ellis, Puma, SportsShoes, and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com , https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/ .

