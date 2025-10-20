Classiq Partners with QUCAN to Deliver Hands-On Quantum Training Globally

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , the leading quantum software company, today announced a partnership with QUCAN to support QC101, a two-month introductory quantum computing training program. Designed to bridge academia and industry, the next cohort begins Friday, October 24, 2025, with registration now open.

Delivered entirely online, QC101 blends weekly live lectures and labs with flexible self-paced learning. Participants gain hands-on experience with real quantum tools, hear from leading experts and connect with a global community. The program emphasizes practical skills and concludes with a certification recognized in both academia and industry.

Quantum computing is advancing rapidly, creating strong demand for professionals who can connect research with industry applications. Structured, hands-on training is becoming essential for those entering the field. As a partner, Classiq will provide participants with full access to its next-gen platform along with live, interactive labs.

“Classiq’s and QUCAN’s missions are well aligned: making quantum computing education more accessible in academia and for enterprises,” said Nir Minerbi , CEO and co-founder of Classiq. “Classiq will participate by sharing quantum software expertise and enabling participants to connect theory with practice with our enterprise-grade platform for quantum developers. Most importantly, we’re collectively addressing this critical need for academic learning and workforce development to meet the growing demand for quantum talent.”

Quantum computing promises to solve problems that would overwhelm any classical supercomputer. Yet until now, writing a useful quantum program has typically been the domain of quantum physicists. Classiq addresses this challenge with the first enterprise platform – built on 70 patents – that automatically transforms high-level models into highly optimized circuits, ready to run on any quantum computer.

For more information about Classiq, visit: https://www.classiq.io/ .

To learn more about QUCAN or register for an introductory program, visit: https://www.qucan.org/ . QC101 is an official event of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ).

About Classiq

Classiq Technologies is the leading quantum software company, enabling enterprises and researchers to design, optimize and execute quantum algorithms at scale and with greater ease. With the hardware-agnostic Classiq platform, strong position and partnerships across the quantum ecosystem, Classiq empowers organizations to accelerate their quantum journey, from research to pilot to full production. Classiq equips teams with enterprise-grade quantum development tools, speeding adoption as well as advanced quantum implementations. Classiq, backed by investors such as Entrée Capital, Team8, Norwest, HSBC and SoftBank, is the global category leader in quantum software development and is at the forefront of enabling quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn , X or YouTube , visit the Slack community , GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.