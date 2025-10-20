Aeries Technology Expands Private Equity Partnerships with New Client Engagement in Mexico

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, announced a new client engagement with a U.S.-based enterprise backed by a leading private equity firm. The engagement marks a dual milestone for Aeries, expanding its relationships within the private equity ecosystem through a new PE partnership and adding a new client to its growing nearshore delivery portfolio in Mexico.

The engagement includes the establishment of a new nearshore delivery operation in Guadalajara, Mexico, which will support customer engagement and operations functions. The center is expected to scale rapidly and may evolve into a full Global Capability Center encompassing both customer support and back-office services.

“This partnership reinforces Aeries’ differentiated value proposition as the largest independent pure-play value creation and GCC partner for private equity-backed companies,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology. “It underscores our role as a trusted execution partner for PE-backed enterprises.”

This engagement strengthens Aeries’ position as a transformation partner across private equity-backed enterprises. As per industry sources, the global artificial intelligence market is projected to expand from approximately $372 billion in 2025 to more than $2.4 trillion by 2032, reflecting the rapid acceleration of AI adoption across industries. By delivering scalable, AI-driven GCCs, Aeries continues to enable client success while driving sustainable long-term value for investors.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

