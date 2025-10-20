Egnyte Wins Datos Insights 2025 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for Best Innovation for the Advisor Desktop

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, has been named the winner of the 2025 Datos Wealth Management Impact Award for Best Innovation for the Advisor Desktop by Datos Insights, the leading research and advisory partner to the banking, insurance, and securities industries. Datos Insights' annual Impact Awards program recognizes industry-leading innovations that are pioneering new and disruptive financial services products and capabilities.

Egnyte was recognized for its AI-powered cloud collaboration platform, designed to manage, secure, and govern an organization's mission-critical content via web, mobile, or its primary method of access - desktop. Over 75% of Egnyte customers access the platform through their native desktop interface. The unified environment of its content platform, which offers hybrid-cloud deployment, addresses core business challenges, including complex collaboration and workflows, data intelligence, and strict compliance requirements.

"The platform's 60% reduction in clicks for common document tasks, combined with native PDF markup and eSignature capabilities, transforms previously cumbersome processes into streamlined workflows that save hours per advisor each week," said Wally Okby, Strategic Advisor, Wealth Management at Datos Insights.

The Best Innovation for the Advisor Desktop award recognizes solutions and innovations from financial institutions or technology vendors that enhance advisor productivity through integrated workstations, CRM systems, or workplace tools with measurable improvements in task completion, data integration, and mobile accessibility.

Users can easily access their files from any location without a VPN, leverage secure AI features, and interact directly through the desktop with their high-use solutions, such as Microsoft 365 applications, eSign, and customizable AI workflows. By bringing traditionally cloud-only features to a user’s desktop, Egnyte’s central repository powers content-rich, user-friendly workflows and real-time collaboration. It serves as a single source of truth, replacing disconnected applications and cumbersome manual processes, streamlining operations, and reducing security vulnerabilities.

“We are honored to receive the 2025 Datos Impact Award for Best Innovation for the Advisor Desktop,” said Kyle Blair, Director of Financial Services at Egnyte. “This award recognizes our commitment to helping financial services firms transform how they manage and protect their most valuable information. Engyte enables firms to operate more efficiently and securely in an increasingly complex digital environment, bringing intuitive solutions to the desktop applications where most professionals prefer to engage to maximize speed. We are excited to continue to build on this momentum by solidifying our Desktop-First innovation model that puts our most impactful features where users perform their most essential work.”

For more information about Egnyte and its solutions for financial services firms, visit www.egnyte.com/fsi.

