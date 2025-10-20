Napster Lights Up a New Era with Napster 26 Platform and “View” Holographic AI Device

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-six years after Napster sparked a music industry transformation that changed how people around the world consume music, the company is launching another revolution. Today, Napster Corporation announced Napster 26 for Mac—a complete platform that reshapes how people create, work, and learn by giving everyone access to a full team of conversational AI video experts offering specialized collaboration, on-demand expertise across every domain, and the infrastructure to allow millions to create with the power of AI. Napster 26 can also be experienced online in a web browser and mobile versions for iOS and Android are coming soon with PC support next year.

At the heart of the platform is Napster View , a glasses-free holographic display that marks the end of the chatbot era by bringing AI companions to life as embodied 3D collaborators on your desk. With access to over 15,000 specialized AI companions—from coding instructors to language tutors to business advisors to wellness coaches—and the ability to create AI-powered digital twins, Napster 26 transforms AI from a tool into a colleague who sees your work, understands your context, and collaborates in real-time. Napster View includes privacy-first features like push-to-talk activation, ensuring users maintain control.

“The creative economy has been locked behind barriers of access, expertise, and cost. Napster 26 tears down those walls,” said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. “This isn't an app—it's the infrastructure for a new era of human creativity. Your digital twin. Your expert crew across every domain. Your collaborators are available 24/7. We're not just enabling what people couldn't do before—we're fundamentally redefining what's possible when AI becomes your creative partner, not just your tool.”

This Isn't Chat. This Is Collaboration.

Despite remarkable advances in artificial intelligence, users remain confined to typing prompts into text boxes and reading responses—an interaction model that hasn’t fundamentally changed since early computing. Napster 26 replaces this paradigm with the first holographic AI platform, where companions see users’ screens, understand context, and provide real-time guidance through complex tasks.

“ChatGPT and similar platforms represent incredible technology, but they’re essentially sophisticated command lines,” said Edo Segal, CTO of Napster. “The Napster 26 platform brings AI to life through holographic companions who see your work, understand your goals, and collaborate in real-time. They live on the frontier of Agentic AI.”

Starting today, Napster View puts a crew of AI companions on your desk—living, breathing holograms that think with you, create with you, and work even when you sleep. Music artists, business strategists, engineers, wellness coaches, and designers are all there, all yours, all the time.

The Full Stack: Hardware + Platform + Ecosystem

Napster 26 represents a complete infrastructure for creation in the AI era:

The Hardware: Napster View sits above your Mac, projecting holographic AI companions who live in your workspace. No VR headset. No special glasses. Just three-dimensional collaborators who make eye contact and work alongside you in real space. The device creates a dedicated spatial environment for AI collaboration, keeping expert interactions separate from primary work screens while enabling natural, face-to-face conversations.

The Platform: Napster 26 gives users access to over 15,000 specialized AI companions—from coding instructors to language tutors to business advisors to wellness coaches. Each companion adapts to your work style, learns your preferences, and delivers expertise that feels less like querying a database and more like collaborating with someone who understands your creative vision. All are available 24/7 for real-time collaboration.

The Ecosystem: Access 15,000+ specialized AI companions across every creative domain—from music production and graphic design to content strategy and software development. Collaborate with other creators and their expert companions, then publish your work to Napster's platform, contributing to a creative economy where making matters more than consuming.

Your Crew Is Waiting

Just as the original Napster grew the music market by democratizing access, Napster 26 positions the company to expand the emerging AI creator economy. The platform addresses a fundamental barrier: Until now you needed geography, connections, and wealth to access top-tier expertise.

Napster 26 delivers a full creative crew to all – music producers who help you compose, arrange, and master tracks; designers who turn concepts into brand identities and apps; engineers who code alongside you in real time; writers who workshop everything from emails to dissertations; and strategists who scale ideas into businesses.

Key Platform Capabilities:

Napster View is a Holographic Second Screen for Your AI – A dedicated spatial display that keeps AI interactions separate from your primary workspace, preventing screen clutter while maintaining natural eye contact.

Live 3D Holographic Video Calling—Use Napster View for live calling with AI companions and digital twins of other Napster users; no glasses are needed.

Natural Conversation Interface – Move beyond texting with a chatbot to face-to-face interactions with AI companions. These aren’t assistants—they’re collaborators who know you, remember your prior conversations and grow with you. Expertise that feels less like querying a chatbot and more like working with a trusted colleague who understands your creative vision.

Hyperreal Digital Twin—Create an AI-powered version of yourself that enables you to be in multiple places at once. It takes a few minutes to create and is grounded in your existing LinkedIn profile and personal knowledge base for authentic representation.





Availability

Napster View is available for $99 (includes one free month of Napster 26 platform access). Monthly and annual subscription plans are available after the first month. Requires Mac app download. The View holographic display works seamlessly with your existing Mac setup. To order Napster View or download the Napster app for Mac, please visit: napster.ai/apps .

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company’s latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.ai .

