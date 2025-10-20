Enterprise Performance Management Market Set to Surpass USD 13.58 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Data-Driven Decision Tools | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enterprise Performance Management Market Size was valued at USD 6.28 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 13.58 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 10.14% over 2026-2033.

The market for enterprise performance management (EPM) is expanding significantly as a result of the demand for analytical skills, which enable businesses to obtain actionable insights and make more accurate forecasts as corporate data is becoming more complicated and abundant.





The U.S. Enterprise Performance Management Market size was worth USD 2.33 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 4.96 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.94% during 2026-2033.

The demand for real-time analytics, cloud-based and AI-enabled solutions, advanced digital transformation adoption, integration with ERP/CRM systems, and a strong emphasis on data-driven decision-making and regulatory compliance across the manufacturing, IT, and finance sectors are the main factors propelling the growth of the U.S. market.

Enterprise Performance Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 6.28 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 13.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.14% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Offering (Solution, Services)

• By Function (Finance, Human Resources, Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, Others)

• By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud)

• By End Use (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government & Education, Manufacturing, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Software Segment Led the Market with a Share of 70.04%, while Services are the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 11.50%

The Software component is dominating the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) market due to its widespread adoption for budgeting, forecasting, and performance monitoring across industry verticals. Services segment is experiencing the highest growth due to the increasing need for consulting services, implementation, and support for EPM deployment.

By Deployment, in 2025, On-premise Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 55.20%, while Cloud is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR 12.34%

On-Premises segment will lead the market in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) market as majority of large enterprises still prefer deploying the system internally largely to have better control, security and compliance to internal IT policies. Cloud deployment is growing rapidly due to its scalability, lower initial cost, availability from remote locations and real-time analytics.

By Function, in 2025, Finance Segment Led the Market with a Share of 40.14%, while Supply Chain is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 12.20%

Finance function dominated the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) market as enterprises are focused on budgeting, forecasting, and monitoring of financial performance in order to comply with regulations and manage the limited resources optimally. The fastest-growing function is the Supply Chain one, supported by the growing trend for integrated planning, inventory management, and operational efficiency across verticals.

By Industry, in 2025, BFSI Segment Dominated the Market with a Share of 27.56%, while Healthcare is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 12.30%

the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industry occupies a distinctive market share as it is focused toward regulatory compliance, risk portfolio management and exuberance in aesthetic financial performance. Healthcare is the fastest growing industry since it requires efficient allocation of human and non-human resources to be cost-sensitive and monitor overall patient performance.

Regional Insights:

The Enterprise Performance Management Market in North America held the largest share 51.43% in 2025, owing the to the availability of advanced IT infrastructure, high adoption of digital transformation initiatives and adoption of cloud based and AI powered solution.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Enterprise Performance Management Market, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.67%, due to the ongoing digital transformation, growing cloud adoption, and industrialization taking place in China, India, Japan and several other countries.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025: Oracle released updates to its EPM Cloud platform, introducing new capabilities across Planning, Financial Close, Reporting, and AI functionalities.

