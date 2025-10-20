Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach USD 68.11 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Expanding Imaging Applications, AI Adoption, and Portable Modalities – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market was valued at USD 48.97 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 68.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.23% during 2026–2033. The U.S. dominates the North American diagnostic imaging landscape, valued at USD 15.64 billion in 2025E, and is expected to reach USD 20.60 billion by 2033, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, rapid AI integration, and increasing portable imaging adoption across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and outpatient facilities.

The rising demand for early disease detection, the growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and cancer, and expanding use of imaging in neurology and orthopedics are fueling global market growth. Additionally, technological advancements, such as AI-enabled image analysis, hybrid modalities, and point-of-care imaging, are driving adoption at unprecedented rates.





Get free Sample Report of Diagnostic Imaging Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8565

Major Players in the Diagnostic Imaging Market Include:

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

FUJIFILM Holdings

Hitachi Ltd.

Carestream Health

Agfa-Gevaert

Hologic, Inc.

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corporation

Mindray Medical International

Esaote S.p.A.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

CurveBeam LLC

United Imaging (China)

Allengers Medical Systems

Neusoft Medical Systems

Bracco S.p.A.

Varian Medical Systems

Segmentation Analysis:

By Modality

Fixed Imaging Systems dominated the market with a share of 81.04% in 2025E, driven by their extensive use in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics for high-quality and high-resolution imaging needs. Meanwhile, Portable Imaging Systems, projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.52%, due to increasing point-of-care diagnostics, home healthcare expansion, and rising use in emergency and rural healthcare settings.

By Product Type

X-ray Systems, holding 29.53% of the market share in 2025E, remain the most widely adopted imaging solution owing to their cost-effectiveness, versatility, and continuous innovations in digital and mobile X-ray technology. Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, growing at a CAGR of 5.96%, due to the rise in chronic diseases, early cancer detection initiatives, and the integration of AI for image reconstruction and diagnostics enhancement.

By Application

The Cardiology segment, accounting for 58.27% of the market share in 2025E, is primarily driven by the global rise in cardiovascular diseases, demand for early diagnosis, and the adoption of advanced imaging modalities, such as echocardiography and cardiac MRI. Neurology, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10%, is fueled by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as stroke and dementia, with advanced brain imaging technologies, such as PET-CT and MRI enhancing diagnostic precision.

By Technology

2D Imaging led the market with 52.30% share in 2025E, owing to its established clinical use, lower cost, and broad accessibility across diagnostic and therapeutic applications. On the other hand, Fusion Imaging, projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.25%, is gaining rapid adoption due to its ability to combine functional and anatomical data from multiple modalities, improving diagnostic confidence in oncology, neurology, and cardiology applications.

By End-User

Hospitals, capturing the largest share of 56.75% in 2025E, dominate due to their integrated infrastructure, advanced imaging suites, and capacity to handle high patient volumes. Diagnostic Imaging Centers, growing at a CAGR of 7.10%, benefit from the rising demand for outpatient imaging, cost-effective diagnostics, and increasing preference for specialized, high-throughput imaging services.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales, representing 48.60% of the market share in 2025E, are driven by long-term vendor relationships, custom installation services, and bundled maintenance contracts with healthcare institutions. Online Retail, projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.34%, is witnessing rapid adoption as digital platforms streamline procurement, offer price transparency, and facilitate equipment availability for smaller clinics and emerging markets seeking affordable imaging solutions.

Buy the Diagnostic Imaging Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8565

By Region

North America dominates the global diagnostic imaging market with a 38.72% share in 2025E, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong reimbursement frameworks.

The Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.34%, making it the fastest-growing region globally due to the increasing AI adoption and demand for portable imaging across the region.

Recent News:

In Sept 2025 , installed the first U.S. Naeotom Alpha.Pro photon-counting CT at University Hospitals, Cleveland.

, installed the first U.S. photon-counting CT at University Hospitals, Cleveland. In July 2025, received FDA clearance for Aurora dual-head SPECT/CT and Clarify DL AI-powered image reconstruction.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCEDURE VOLUME BENCHMARKS – helps you understand the global and regional distribution of imaging procedures by modality (CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-ray, PET) and their year-on-year growth, enabling assessment of utilization intensity and market saturation levels.

– helps you understand the global and regional distribution of imaging procedures by modality (CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-ray, PET) and their year-on-year growth, enabling assessment of utilization intensity and market saturation levels. INFRASTRUCTURE & DEVICE PENETRATION – offers insights into the installed base of diagnostic imaging systems worldwide, highlighting the availability gap between developed and developing regions and identifying opportunities for infrastructure expansion.

– offers insights into the installed base of diagnostic imaging systems worldwide, highlighting the availability gap between developed and developing regions and identifying opportunities for infrastructure expansion. AI & DIGITAL PLATFORM ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze the rising integration of artificial intelligence, cloud-based systems, and digital imaging platforms, supporting workflow optimization and real-time diagnostics.

– helps you analyze the rising integration of artificial intelligence, cloud-based systems, and digital imaging platforms, supporting workflow optimization and real-time diagnostics. HYBRID & PORTABLE SYSTEM DEPLOYMENT INDEX – tracks the growing adoption of advanced imaging technologies such as PET-CT, PET-MRI, and portable or handheld imaging systems, helping you uncover innovation-led growth trends.

– tracks the growing adoption of advanced imaging technologies such as PET-CT, PET-MRI, and portable or handheld imaging systems, helping you uncover innovation-led growth trends. RADIOLOGY WORKFORCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – provides insights into the global radiologist shortage, workload trends, and efficiency improvements achieved through AI integration, allowing stakeholders to address workforce planning and automation needs.

– provides insights into the global radiologist shortage, workload trends, and efficiency improvements achieved through AI integration, allowing stakeholders to address workforce planning and automation needs. PREVENTIVE SCREENING GROWTH INDICATOR – helps you evaluate the increasing adoption of preventive imaging in oncology, cardiology, and neurology, driven by early diagnosis initiatives and population health programs.

Diagnostic Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 48.97 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 68.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.23% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (X-ray Systems, Ultrasound Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems (PET, SPECT), Mammography Systems, Others)



• By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Gastroenterology, Others)



• By Technology (2D Imaging, 3D/4D Imaging, Fusion Imaging, Portable/Handheld Imaging Systems)



• By Modality (Fixed Imaging Systems, Portable Imaging Systems, Hybrid Imaging Systems)



• By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research & Academic Institutes, Others)



• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/diagnostic-imaging-market-8565

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.