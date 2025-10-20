OVER 850 FUNDRAISING SUPPORTERS AND 175 ATHLETES WITH PHYSICAL DISABILITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SAN DIEGO TRIATHLON CHALLENGE, FUELED BY TOYOTA

San Diego, CA, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Returning to its original home at La Jolla Cove, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) will host its flagship event, the San Diego Triathlon Challenge (SDTC) fueled by Toyota, from Friday, October 24, through Sunday, October 26. The weekend showcases inclusive sports through a series of events that unite athletes, supporters, and volunteers with a shared goal: empowering individuals with physical disabilities through sport.

The weekend includes a full lineup of community and fundraising events—highlighted by the ceremonial finish of the Million Dollar Challenge fueled by Toyota, the Celebration of Abilities Awards, adaptive sports clinics, the EoS Fitness Tour de Cove, 5K Walk + Roll presented by Nike, Jami Marseilles Kids Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies, and the main event, the San Diego Triathlon Challenge, fueled by Toyota. Funds raised directly support CAF’s mission to provide equipment, training, and mentorship for people with physical disabilities to pursue sports, fitness, and competitive athletics.

“SDTC is one of the most inclusive sports environments anywhere - you can feel the power of sport bring people together,” said Bob Babbitt, CAF Co-Founder. “Returning to La Jolla Cove is a homecoming for our community and a launchpad for the life-changing opportunities this weekend makes possible.”

Each year, SDTC welcomes more than 175 athletes with physical disabilities, including those with visual impairments, spinal cord injuries, limb loss, and other mobility challenges. Many of these athletes use adaptive equipment such as racing wheelchairs, handcycles, and running prosthetics, most of which is provided through CAF’s grant programs. From young kids to Paralympians, these athletes represent the incredible spectrum of human ability, perseverance, and the life-changing impact of access to sport.

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS (OCT. 24–26)

Friday, October 24

To kick off the weekend, CAF will host an Adaptive Open Water Swim and Adaptive Surf Clinic at La Jolla Shores. At 1:00 p.m., guests will gather to welcome home more than 125 cyclists from CAF’s Million Dollar Challenge fueled by Toyota—concluding a seven-day, 600+ mile ride from Santa Rosa to San Diego that raised over $1 million for CAF’s mission. That evening, CAF will host its annual Celebration of Abilities Awards, recognizing athletes and partners from across the country for their trailblazing and inspiring achievements.

Saturday, October 25

CAF’s adaptive sports clinics will welcome more than 175 athletes with physical disabilities from across the nation for a day of expert instruction and mentorship. Opportunities for participation include the Össur + CAF Running and Mobility Clinic, CAF Adaptive Swim Clinic, and open-play Wheelchair Tennis and Pickleball sessions.

Sunday, October 26

On Sunday at La Jolla Cove, sports legends, celebrities, professional athletes, supporters, and athletes with physical disabilities from around the world will gather for the Celebration of Athletes, just before CAF’s signature event, the San Diego Triathlon Challenge fueled by Toyota kicks off. Known as “the best day in tri,” SDTC features a one-mile ocean swim, a 30-mile scenic bike ride, and an eight-mile run through stunning La Jolla.

Other Sunday highlights include the Tour de Cove presented by EoS Fitness, the 5K Walk & Roll presented by Nike, and the Jami Marseilles Kids Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies for youth with physical disabilities. A Toyota Athlete Lounge will provide all participating athletes with a place to recover, refuel, and recharge.

Weekend Schedule of Events:

Friday, Oct 24 Event Location 9:00 A – 11:00 A Clinic – Adaptive Open Water Swim La Jolla Shores 9:00 A – 12:00 P Clinic – Adaptive Surf La Jolla Shores 1 :00 P (approx.) Million Dollar Challenge Ride In La Jolla Shores 6:00 P – 9:00 P Celebration of Abilities Awards The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center Saturday, Oct 25 Event Location 9:00 A – 1:00 P Clinic – Össur & CAF Running and Mobility La Jolla Country Day 11:00 A – 1:00 P Open Play – Wheelchair Tennis/Pickleball La Jolla Country Day 12:00 P – 4:00 P Clinic – Adaptive Pool Swim Dan McKinney YMCA Sunday, Oct 26 Event Location 7:00 A Opening Ceremony/Celebration of Athletes La Jolla Cove 8:00 A San Diego Triathlon Challenge Swim Start La Jolla Cove 8:00 A – 12:45 P Tour de Cove presented by EoS Fitness La Jolla Cove 8:30 A – 2:00 P Toyota Sports Festival, CAF Village, CAF Store, Family Fun Zone & Expo Tents La Jolla Cove 9:15 A Kids Pre-run + Roll Stretch La Jolla Cove 9:30 A Jami Marseilles Kids Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies La Jolla Cove 10:00 A 5K Walk & Roll presented by Nike La Jolla Cove 12:00 P Check Presentation La Jolla Cove 1:00 P Recognition of Fundraisers & Sponsors La Jolla Cove

Registration for these events is still available: https://www.challengedathletes.org/sdtc/

Sponsors of the weekend’s events include:

Toyota, EoS Fitness, Össur, Nike, 100%, Lusardi, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, XTERRA, Hanger Clinic, Jeffs' Beach Burgers, Rainbow Sandals, Badges and Medals, Sock Guy, Service Now, Independent Trading Company, Protein Pints, Designer Wellness, Athletic Brewing, Stretch Affect, Whole Champion Foundation, Cavignac & Associates, Access Trax, Ionis, GU, Sycuan Casino, Frontwave Arena and Dr. Bronner’s All-One.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since 1994, CAF has raised more than $191 million and fulfilled over 52,000 grants for athletes with physical disabilities across all 50 states and 70+ countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

