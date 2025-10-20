New Jersey Families Challenged to Tackle Prescription Drug Misuse

Millburn, NJ, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, November 8, communities across the state will participate in the 17th Annual American Medicine Chest Challenge – New Jersey (AMCC-NJ) ) Day of Awareness of Prescription Drugs and Safe Disposal., a public health initiative created by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) to help increase understanding about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and empower families to safeguard their home through the 5-step challenge.

In 2024 alone, New Jersey saw 1,813 suspected overdose deaths, with the majority linked to some form of opioids. In January 2025, the CDC estimated that during the previous 12 months, 83,138 Americans died from drug overdoses. While this marks a sharp decline from the peak of 114,664 deaths in August 2023, it still represents an increase of 1,400 deaths compared to the previous year.

“These numbers are a sobering reminder that while progress is being made, the opioid crisis is far from over,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ and CEO of AMCC. “Even one life lost is too many, and we must remain relentless in our efforts to prevent misuse, raise awareness, and support those on the path to recovery.”

The five steps of AMCC include taking inventory of medicine; securing medicine chests; taking medicine only as prescribed; safely disposing of unused, unwanted and expired medicine; and, most importantly, talking to children about the dangers of prescription drugs.



“The Medicine Chest Challenge’s five steps can help save the lives of our children,” Valente said. “We know that many teens who misuse opioids get them from the medicine cabinets of their friends and families, so it is crucial for families to safeguard medicine within their homes.”

The American Medicine Chest Challenge is the home of the national registry of permanent collection sites where people can safely dispose of their unwanted, expired and unused medicine. There are over 220 sites in New Jersey and nearly 2,000 permanent disposal sites nationwide in 47 states and Washington, D.C. To find a site near you, visit the newly updated AmericanMedicineChest.com.

