Denny's Serves FREE Grand Slams if a Grand Slam is Hit in the Final Post-Season Series

Spartanburg, S.C., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s is giving baseball fans another reason to slide into a booth with a nationwide giveaway: if a Grand Slam is hit by either team during baseball's championship series, existing Denny’s Rewards members will receive a free Original Grand Slam® breakfast*.

How Fans Can Score:

The Hit: A player from either team must hit a Grand Slam (a home run hit when all three bases are occupied) during the fall championship.

A player from either team must hit a Grand Slam (a home run hit when all three bases are occupied) during the fall championship. The Reward: Should this occur, all Denny’s Rewards members will automatically receive an email notification with a unique barcode for one free Original Grand Slam® breakfast.

Redemption: The offer can then be redeemed at a participating Denny’s location beginning Monday, November 3 through Monday, November 10 only.

New fans are encouraged to sign up for the Denny’s Rewards program before the final postseason game series begins, prior to November 3rd, to ensure eligibility for the potential reward.

“Denny’s Grand Slam is synonymous with baseball, big flavor and big moments, and we’re giving fans even more to cheer about throughout the championship series with this exciting offer that links to our legacy,” said Ellie Doty, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Denny’s. “It’s our way of turning a history-making hit into an unforgettable meal for everyone in the Denny’s Rewards family.”

The Original Grand Slam® first joined Denny’s menu in 1977 as a tribute to one of baseball’s most famous sluggers. Now it’s once again at the center of the “plate” with this can’t-miss offer.

To kick things off, America’s Diner has once again teamed up with celebrity baseball player, Dalton Mauldin. Check out his hype video on Instagram and TikTok, fueling fan excitement ahead of the championship games. Dalton previously partnered with Denny’s in support of Cookies for Kids’ Cancer to raise funds to support pediatric cancer research.

Learn more about Denny’s “Grand Slam” promotion by visiting https://www.dennys.com/promotions/grand-slam-giveaway.

Not a Denny’s Rewards member yet? Sign up at https://www.dennys.com/rewards.

*Available at participating U.S. Denny’s locations. Offer valid for active Denny’s Rewards members only. Limit one (1) Grand Slam® per eligible Rewards member. Offer is redeemable one (1) time only and only if a grand slam is hit in the fall champion series. Redemption period runs from November 3, 2025 through November 10, 2025. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer, coupon, or promotion code. Additional terms and conditions may apply. For more details, visit https://www.dennys.com/promotions/grand-slam-giveaway.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 25, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,484 restaurants, 1,422 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.

