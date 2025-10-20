Brandon Hall Group Appoints David Wentworth as Managing Director of Learning and Talent

Brandon Hall Group, a leading research and advisory services company focused on Human Capital Management, today announced the appointment of David Wentworth as Managing Director of Learning and Talent. Wentworth returns to Brandon Hall Group after serving as VP, Talent Platform Evangelist at Schoox, bringing renewed vision and strategic leadership to the firm's expanding learning and talent practice.

During his previous 11-year tenure with Brandon Hall Group as Principal Analyst, Wentworth established himself as one of the industry's foremost authorities on Learning and Development. His deep expertise and innovative insights have shaped organizational learning strategies for hundreds of global enterprises. In his new executive role, Wentworth will spearhead the evolution of Brandon Hall Group's learning and talent practice, elevating the firm's strategic advisory capabilities and strengthening its position as the premier resource for technology selection and implementation guidance.

"David's return marks a pivotal moment in Brandon Hall Group's growth trajectory," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "His unique combination of analytical rigor, strategic vision, and practical experience positions him perfectly to guide our clients through the rapidly evolving landscape of talent development. David will be instrumental in advancing our research initiatives, strengthening our solution provider partnerships, and enhancing the measurable impact we deliver across our entire ecosystem."

As Managing Director, Wentworth will focus on key strategic priorities: expanding Brandon Hall Group's research capabilities to address emerging market needs, deepening engagement with the Brandon Hall Group Institute, strengthening partnerships with solution providers, and guiding organizations through critical technology selection and implementation decisions. His leadership will reinforce Brandon Hall Group's position as the trusted advisor for enterprises seeking to optimize their human capital investments and drive business performance through innovative learning and talent strategies.

"I'm thrilled to rejoin Brandon Hall Group at such an exciting inflection point," said David Wentworth, Managing Director of Learning and Talent. "The pace of change in how organizations develop and deploy talent has never been faster. My focus will be on helping our clients not just keep pace with these changes, but to leverage them as competitive advantages. By combining Brandon Hall Group's unparalleled research capabilities with strategic advisory services, we'll empower organizations to build the adaptive, skilled workforces essential for success in today's dynamic business environment."

Brandon Hall Group's Learning and Talent practice serves as a critical resource for organizations worldwide, providing evidence-based insights, best practice frameworks, and strategic guidance that drive tangible business outcomes. Under Wentworth's leadership, the practice will expand its focus on emerging areas including AI-enabled learning, skills-based talent strategies, and the future of work.

To learn more about Brandon Hall Group's comprehensive research, advisory services, and strategic solutions for Learning and Talent, visit www.brandonhall.com or contact us directly.