COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 52/2025 - October 20, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 347,000 484.82 168,233,180 October 13, 2025 5,000 490,44 2.452.200 October 14, 2025 7,000 487,71 3.413.970 October 15, 2025 5,000 490,77 2.453.850 October 16, 2025 5,000 498,16 2.490.800 October 17, 2025 4,500 506,44 2.278.980 Total accumulated under the program 373,500 485.47 181,322,980

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 976,542 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

