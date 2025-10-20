Leading International Trade and National Security Practitioner Kenneth J. Nunnenkamp Joins Blank Rome as Partner in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Kenneth (“Ken”) J. Nunnenkamp has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., office as a partner in the International Trade practice group. Ken’s widely respected, Chambers-ranked practice focuses on national security matters, including extensive experience with Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) reviews, export controls, economic sanctions, trade enforcement investigations, and anti-money laundering. He joins Blank Rome from Morgan Lewis, where he led the CFIUS working group.

“We are excited to welcome Ken to Blank Rome and our leading International Trade practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Ken’s exceptional experience in national security and international trade, particularly his nationally recognized leadership in CFIUS reviews and trade enforcement matters, will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the complexities of foreign investment in today’s global marketplace. His proven track record in guiding high-value transactions through rigorous CFIUS processes, combined with his ability to lead complex trade investigations, further strengthens our ability to deliver strategic counsel in this rapidly evolving area. We look forward to the value Ken will bring to both our clients and our team.”

Ken brings nearly 40 years of experience representing clients in national security and international trade matters. Regarding CFIUS reviews, Ken’s experience spans nearly all industries and includes transactions involving investment from a broad range of countries, including Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Indonesia. Ken has been recognized by Foreign Investment Watch (“FIW”) as a top advisor on national security and foreign investment reviews, including CFIUS and outbound investment regulations, and serves on the prestigious FIW Editorial Advisory Board.

“Ken’s arrival marks an important milestone as we continue to build our destination trade practice,” said Anthony Rapa, partner and co-chair of the International Trade practice group. “Ken brings invaluable experience across the full range of national security disciplines, including two areas at the heart of shifting geopolitics and trade policy: CFIUS review and trade enforcement. He is a fantastic addition to our team.”

Regarding export controls and sanctions, Ken has been recognized as a leader by Chambers, and in particular he has extensive experience assisting clients in complex enforcement matters before the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. His practice includes conducting internal investigations for clients arising under the Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”), the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (“ITAR”), U.S. sanctions regulations, and U.S. customs regulations.

“Ken’s ability to guide clients through complex foreign direct investment transactions and trade enforcement matters is especially critical as we witness a realignment of review priorities under the current administration,” said Joanne E. Osendarp, partner and co-chair of the International Trade practice group. “His broad industry experience and familiarity with various U.S. government agencies will be incredibly valuable for our clients in today’s challenging regulatory environment. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

“I am honored to join Blank Rome’s dynamic International Trade group and collaborate with talented colleagues who share my commitment to providing strategic, business-oriented counsel to clients navigating national security and trade compliance issues,” Ken added. “The firm’s robust national platform, collaborative culture, and cross-practice strengths in areas such as Government Contracts, White Collar Defense & Investigations, Corporate, and Maritime law, as well as the Blank Rome Government Relations team, will enable me to further support clients’ evolving needs. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the group and driving results for our clients.”

A former JAG Officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, Ken maintains an active pro bono practice, often representing veterans before boards and courts, achieving valuable results for veterans seeking essential benefits and discharge upgrades.

Ken earned his LL.M. from George Mason University’s Scalia Law School, where he serves as a Visiting Fellow, his J.D. from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, and his B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University.

