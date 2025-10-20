ASUS Zenbook A14 Earns Silver at IDEA 2025, Celebrating ASUS Global Design Excellence

KEY POINTS

Award-winning design: ASUS Zenbook A14 wins Silver at IDEA 2025, recognized for its ultra-lightweight build and minimalist aesthetic

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) laptop has won Silver in the Consumer Technology category at the 2025 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). Additionally, three other ASUS and ROG models were recognized as finalists, underscoring our commitment to creating products that seamlessly blend aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, while delivering meaningful experiences to users worldwide.

Products are evaluated based on judging criteria, including design innovation, user benefit, brand and client impact, societal contribution, and appropriate aesthetics — principles that reflect the focus ASUS puts on innovative, user-centric design.

"This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovative, user-focused design," said Mitch Yang, ASUS Chief Design Officer. "Being acknowledged for multiple products underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing design excellence on a global stage.”

Design excellence recognized with Silver award

The Silver award-winning ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) is expertly designed for portability and style. Weighing under one kilogram, it is the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC1 and the product line’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon® model, blending a minimalist aesthetic with advanced performance. Built for users on the move, it offers long-lasting battery life, AI-driven capabilities, and a refined design featuring tone-on-tone colors and nature-inspired materials. Its lid, keyboard frame, and base are crafted from durable, anti-wear, anti-scratch, and smudge-resistant Ceraluminum™, combining elegance with premium quality.

Finalists showcase excellence across everyday use, gaming, and professional work

Apart from the Silver award, three other ASUS and ROG laptops were also honored at IDEA 2025. The ASUS Zenbook S16 and ROG Flow Z13 were recognized as finalists, while the ASUS ExpertBook B3 Series was named a featured finalist. These accolades showcase our design excellence across everyday use, gaming, and professional work.

Zenbook S16 (UM5606) is our first ultrathin 16-inch next-generation AI laptop, blending high performance with a refined design. Its chassis, crafted from high-tech Ceraluminum in nature-inspired colors, offers enhanced durability while maintaining an ultrathin profile. The design reflects a harmonious balance of natural elegance and technological sophistication.

The 2025 ROG Flow Z13 (GZ302) is a compact 2-in-1 gaming tablet that blends portability with high performance. Its durable aluminum chassis and flexible kickstand enable versatile use, while a long-lasting battery and advanced cooling ensure seamless gaming, productivity, and AI-driven tasks on the go.

ASUS ExpertBook B3 (B3405) offers versatile performance for modern business needs. Powered by the latest Intel® processor with AI capabilities, it delivers seamless productivity with tools like AI ExpertMeet and Microsoft Copilot. Its military-grade durability, lightweight design, full connectivity, and advanced security ensure efficiency on the go, while long battery life, high-quality visuals and audio, and an eco-friendly design support a sustainable, streamlined workflow.

About IDEA 2025

The International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), presented annually by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), recognize excellence across multiple design disciplines. For 45 years, IDEA has attracted thousands of innovative entries from professional designers and students worldwide, making it one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

For more information and updates: https://www.idsa.org/IDEA

1 According to overall laptop weight, as of December 31, 2024 based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing Zenbook A14 (UX3407) with competing products in its class (laptops certified by Microsoft as Copilot+ PCs) from vendors including Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edc4e185-ce80-47a1-aa8b-ae9aca2e4570