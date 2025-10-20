Highly Capable, Affordable Robinson R88 Helicopter Makes European Debut in Germany November 18-20, 2025

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, will make its R88 overseas debut at the European Rotors Exhibition, VTOL Show and Safety Conference in Cologne, Germany, from November 18-20 in booth #1712.

The R88, officially unveiled in Dallas in March 2025, is Robinson Helicopter’s first all-new model in nearly 15 years. It is designed as a larger and more capable utility helicopter, expanding Robinson Helicopter’s product line to meet diverse mission requirements while maintaining the company’s core values of reliability, dependability, and affordability. The R88 is an all-new type certificate currently undergoing rigorous testing.

Robinson Helicopter has secured more than 150 orders for the R88 from customers worldwide. The starting price, announced at the U.S. debut, will remain $3.3 million USD for the highly equipped standard configuration at European Rotors. Authorized Robinson Helicopter dealers may place deposits at the exhibition.

David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company, noted, "With the R88, we aim to disrupt the market by offering superior performance and capability at a competitive price. Our integrated manufacturing allows us to provide a highly capable, stylish, and affordable helicopter with readily available parts and predictable maintenance."

The R88 is powered by the Safran Helicopter Engines’ Arriel 2W engine (1,000-shaft horsepower), an engine family with over 66 million flight hours globally. Robinson Helicopter is bundling Safran’s Serenity service and support package with every aircraft purchase at no additional cost to the customer. This package includes services like unscheduled removals coverage and premium health monitoring for the first five years or 2,000 hours of operation, whichever comes first. Robinson Helicopter and Safran will be releasing additional information at the show on Tuesday, November 18, at 10:30 a.m.

"We are making significant strides in the R88 development program, and the momentum here in Torrance is building. Having Safran development staff on-site is critical; their collaboration on the Arriel 2W engine integration is seamless and accelerates our entire timeline,” said Smith. “Our engineering team is focused on building the first flight aircraft now, a massive undertaking that will culminate in the R88's first flight in 2026. Key component and assembly testing is underway to qualify the first flight vehicle and key capital equipment is being added to our factory to ensure production readiness. This momentum is a direct result of our investment in people and partnerships, securing the R88's future as the market-leading utility helicopter."

Performance and Capacity:

Capacity: Seats up to eight in the main cabin and two in the cockpit

Seats up to eight in the main cabin and two in the cockpit Payload: Up to 1,800 pounds with full fuel; internal payload of over 2,800 pounds

Up to 1,800 pounds with full fuel; internal payload of over 2,800 pounds Range: Over 350 nautical miles with an endurance exceeding 3.5 hours

Over 350 nautical miles with an endurance exceeding 3.5 hours Exterior Option: 3,000-pound HEC-rated cargo hook

Technology and Safety:

Avionics: Features a Garmin suite, including large G500H TXi displays and GTN navigator

Features a Garmin suite, including large G500H TXi displays and GTN navigator Autopilot: Standard 4-axis autopilot with features like level mode, hover assist, and speed protection

Standard 4-axis autopilot with features like level mode, hover assist, and speed protection Safety: Incorporates dual hydraulics for pitch and roll, an inlet barrier filter, and impact-resistant windshields certified to Part 29 transport requirements



Design and Adaptability:

Configurable Interior: Features a flat floor and a fold-down, truck-bed style rear door for simplified cargo loading

Features a flat floor and a fold-down, truck-bed style rear door for simplified cargo loading Flexible Design: Introduces dual cyclic controls with removable controls on both sides, allowing the pilot to sit in either seat. It will be type-certified for optional single-pilot IFR operations

To see the future Robinson R88 up close, stop by the Robinson Helicopter booth #1712 at European Rotors, or for more information visit https://www.robinsonheli.com/r88.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.

