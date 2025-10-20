Arhaus Opens Largest Showroom to Date in Pasadena, California





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, today announced the opening of its largest showroom to date in Old Pasadena. Spanning 38,600 square feet within the historic Penn Oil Building, the new space blends architectural character with Arhaus’ signature craftsmanship and timeless design. Surrounded by Pasadena’s premier boutiques, restaurants, and cultural landmarks, the location marks Arhaus’ twelfth in California and fifth in the greater Los Angeles area, joining The Grove, Topanga, Thousand Oaks and Del Amo showrooms.

“The opening of our Pasadena location marks a major milestone for Arhaus,” said John Reed, Arhaus co-founder and CEO. “As our largest showroom to date, it represents our continued commitment to serving clients in Southern California. We’re honored to join the Old Pasadena community and its rich tradition of craftsmanship and culture—balancing sophistication with accessibility.”





The Pasadena location offers complimentary design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned interior designers and design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices .

In celebration of the opening, Arhaus has partnered with the Altadena Girls organization—a local nonprofit that creates safe, inspiring spaces where teen girls can explore who they are, express themselves freely, and create lasting community—to furnish its first-ever dedicated space with artisan-crafted Arhaus pieces. The project reflects Arhaus' ongoing commitment to giving back in the communities where it opens new showrooms, and creating environments that foster connection, belonging, and inspiration. To learn more or support Altadena Girls, please visit AltadenaGirls.org.

The Pasadena showroom is now open at the Penn Oil Building, located at 35 North De Lacey Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About . To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .

