ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For Third Quarter of 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.30, up 18.2% from the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin of 3.09%, up 25 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 (negatively impacted by about 10 bps on a single non-accrual relationship).

Adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits is flat from second quarter of 2025 to third quarter of 2025 at 3.41%.

Loans grew by $973.7 million, or 7.9%, year-over-year.

Deposits grew by $960.4 million, or 7.3%, year-over-year and 7.1% annualized, from the second quarter of 2025.

Book value per share of $32.62, up 13.3% from the third quarter of 2024 and 13.8% annualized, from the second quarter of 2025.

Liquidity remains strong with $1.77 billion in cash and cash equivalent assets, 10.1% of our total assets, and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.

Consolidated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets increased from 11.25% to 11.49% year-over-year.

Return on average common stockholders’ equity of 14.88%. Adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity improved to 16.21% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 15.68% for the second quarter of 2025 and 15.55% for the third quarter of 2024.

We sold $83.4 million of low-yielding bonds during the third quarter of 2025 at a loss and reinvested in securities with higher yields.

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, “All of our regions and markets were solidly profitable in the third quarter of 2025. We have seen great progress in all our markets and our newer offices have reached profitability.”

David Sparacio, CFO, said, “We are pleased with the continued expansion of our net interest margin and pricing discipline on both loans and deposits. We continue to see solid year over year growth in earnings and deliver top returns for our shareholders.”

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits, and tangible common equity to total tangible assets. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending September 30, 2025 Period Ending June 30, 2025 % Change From Period Ending June 30, 2025 to Period Ending September 30, 2025 Period Ending September 30, 2024 % Change From Period Ending September 30, 2024 to Period Ending September 30, 2025 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 65,571 $ 61,424 6.8 % $ 59,907 9.5 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 65,571 $ 61,393 6.8 % $ 59,907 9.5 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.20 $ 1.12 7.1 % $ 1.10 9.1 % Return on Average Assets 1.47 % 1.40 % 1.43 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 14.88 % 14.56 % 15.55 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,667,955 54,664,480 54,642,582 Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $ 71,422 $ 66,133 8.0 % $ 59,907 19.2 % Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax* $ 71,422 $ 66,102 8.0 % $ 59,907 19.2 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $ 1.30 $ 1.21 7.4 % $ 1.10 18.2 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax* 1.60 % 1.50 % 1.43 % Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax* 16.21 % 15.68 % 15.55 % YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 190,219 $ 162,069 17.4 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 190,188 $ 162,038 17.4 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.48 $ 2.97 17.2 % Return on Average Assets 1.44 % 1.35 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 15.01 % 14.51 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,663,063 54,615,647 Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $ 200,779 $ 163,416 22.9 % Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax* $ 200,748 $ 163,385 22.9 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $ 3.67 $ 2.99 22.7 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax* 1.52 % 1.36 % Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax* 15.85 % 14.63 % BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 17,584,199 $ 17,378,628 1.2 % $ 16,449,178 6.9 % Loans 13,311,967 13,232,560 0.6 % 12,338,226 7.9 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 2,598,895 2,632,058 (1.3 )% 2,576,329 0.9 % Total Deposits 14,106,922 13,862,319 1.8 % 13,146,529 7.3 % Stockholders' Equity 1,781,647 1,721,783 3.5 % 1,570,269 13.5 %





DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $65.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $61.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 and net income and net income available to common stockholders of $59.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were both $1.20 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.12 for both in the second quarter of 2025 and $1.10 for both in the third quarter of 2024.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.47% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 14.88% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.43% and 15.55%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income was $133.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $131.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $115.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 3.09% compared to 3.10% in the second quarter of 2025 and 2.84% in the third quarter of 2024. During the second quarter, we reversed a $2.3 million accrual related to a legal matter, which had been recorded in interest expense. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025, adjusted for the reversal of this accrual, was 3.06%. See “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more details on this adjustment in the second quarter of 2025. Loan yields were 6.34% during the third quarter of 2025 compared to 6.37% during the second quarter of 2025 and 6.62% during the third quarter of 2024. Investment yields were 3.60% during the third quarter of 2025 compared to 3.37% during the second quarter of 2025, and 3.57% during the third quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 3.41% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.33% during the second quarter of 2025 (3.41% on an adjusted basis) and 4.12% during the third quarter of 2024. Average federal funds purchased rates were 4.46% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.49% during the second quarter of 2025 and 5.42% during the third quarter of 2024.

Average loans for the third quarter of 2025 were $13.21 billion, an increase of $195.7 million, or 6.0% annualized, from average loans of $13.01 billion for the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $839.1 million, or 6.8%, from average loans of $12.37 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Ending total loans for the third quarter of 2025 were $13.31 billion, an increase of $79.4 million, or 2.4% annualized, from $13.23 billion for the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $973.7 million, or 7.9%, from $12.34 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2025 were $14.13 billion, an increase of $238.3 million, or 6.8% annualized, from average total deposits of $13.90 billion for the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $617.8 million, or 4.6%, from average total deposits of $13.52 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Ending total deposits for the third quarter of 2025 were $14.11 billion, an increase of $244.6 million, or 7.1% annualized, from $13.86 billion for the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $960.4 million, or 7.3%, from $13.15 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.96% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.42% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.25% for the third quarter of 2024. The driver of the year-over-year increase in non-performing assets was attributable to a large, real-estate secured relationship. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.27% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.20% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.09% for the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, we charged off $3.0 million on loans that had not been previously impaired. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, was 1.28%, 1.28%, and 1.30%, respectively. We recorded a $9.3 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, and $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, of which $2.7 million related to the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income decreased $5.7 million, or 66.9%, to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $2.4 million, or 572.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $975,000, or 41.6%, to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $645,000, or 24.1%, on a linked quarter basis. We increased our service charge rates on many of our checking account products in July of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue increased $512,000, or 37.9%, to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $541,000, or 40.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Net credit card income increased $480,000, or 24.9%, to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $286,000, or 13.5%, on a linked quarter basis. In the third and second quarters of 2025 respectively, we recognized losses of $7.8 million and $8.6 million on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities as part of a portfolio restructuring. Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income increased $292,000, or 13.8%, to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $279,000, or 13.1%, on a linked quarter basis. We purchased an additional $125 million in BOLI contracts during the third quarter of 2025. Other operating income decreased $163,000, or 19.9%, to $655,000 for the third quarter of 2025 from $818,000 in the third quarter of 2024, and decreased $90,000, or 12.1%, on a linked quarter basis.

Non-interest expense increased $2.4 million, or 5.2%, to $48.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $3.8 million, or 8.6%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense increased $465,000, or 1.9%, to $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $25.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $2.9 million, or 13.0%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of full-time equivalent (“FTE”) employees increased by 30, or 4.8%, to 650 at September 30, 2025 compared to 620 at September 30, 2024, and decreased by 9, or 1.3%, from the end of the second quarter of 2025. Equipment and occupancy expense decreased $180,000, or 4.7%, to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $92,000, or 2.6%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $60,000, or 0.7%, to $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $90,000, or 1.1%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $142,000, or 8.3%, to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, and decreased $47,000, or 2.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and other regulatory assessments increased $387,000, or 16.4%, to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, and decreased $11,000, or 0.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating expenses increased $1.5 million, or 33.0%, to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, and increased $667,000, or 12.3%, on a linked quarter basis. The efficiency ratio was 35.22% during the third quarter of 2025 compared to 36.90% during the third quarter of 2024 and 33.46% during the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 33.31% in the third quarter of 2025.

Income tax expense increased $779,000, or 6.2%, to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.9 million, or 12.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Our effective tax rate was 16.81% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 19.82% for the second quarter of 2025 and to 17.23% for the third quarter of 2024. We invested in a renewable energy tax credit during the third quarter of 2025 for which we received tax credits and other benefits of approximately $3.6 million. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the third quarters of 2025 and 2024 of $81,000 and $111,000, respectively.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. We also operate a loan production office in Florida. Through the ServisFirst Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the impact of tariffs and trade wars on general economic conditions, the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued or re-emerging inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; computer hacking or cyber-attacks resulting in unauthorized access to confidential or proprietary information; substantial, unexpected or prolonged changes in the level or cost of liquidity; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2025, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the assumptions forming the basis of our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.





SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share and per share data) 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 3rd Quarter 2024 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 251,308 $ 246,635 $ 241,096 $ 243,892 $ 247,979 Interest expense 117,860 114,948 117,543 120,724 132,858 Net interest income 133,448 131,687 123,553 123,168 115,121 Provision for credit losses 9,463 11,296 6,630 5,704 5,659 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 123,985 120,391 116,923 117,464 109,462 Non-interest income 2,833 421 8,277 8,803 8,549 Non-interest expense 47,996 44,204 46,107 46,896 45,632 Income before income tax 78,822 76,608 79,093 79,371 72,379 Provision for income tax 13,251 15,184 15,869 14,198 12,472 Net income 65,571 61,424 63,224 65,173 59,907 Preferred stock dividends - 31 - 31 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 65,571 $ 61,393 $ 63,224 $ 65,142 $ 59,907 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 1.16 $ 1.19 $ 1.10 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 1.16 $ 1.19 $ 1.10 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,667,955 54,664,480 54,656,630 54,649,808 54,642,582 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 17,584,199 $ 17,378,628 $ 18,636,766 $ 17,351,643 $ 16,449,178 Loans 13,311,967 13,232,560 12,886,831 12,605,836 12,338,226 Debt securities 1,849,739 1,914,503 1,905,550 1,876,253 1,867,587 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,598,895 2,632,058 2,647,577 2,619,687 2,576,329 Total deposits 14,106,922 13,862,319 14,429,061 13,543,459 13,146,529 Borrowings 64,750 64,747 64,745 64,743 64,741 Stockholders' equity 1,781,647 1,721,783 1,668,900 1,616,772 1,570,269 Shares outstanding 54,621,441 54,618,545 54,601,217 54,569,427 54,551,543 Book value per share $ 32.62 $ 31.52 $ 30.57 $ 29.63 $ 28.79 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 32.37 $ 31.27 $ 30.32 $ 29.38 $ 28.54 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.10 % 2.92 % 2.96 % 2.84 % Return on average assets 1.47 % 1.40 % 1.45 % 1.52 % 1.43 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 14.88 % 14.56 % 15.63 % 16.29 % 15.55 % Efficiency ratio 35.22 % 33.46 % 34.97 % 35.54 % 36.90 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.11 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.13 % 1.13 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.49 % 11.38 % 11.48 % 11.42 % 11.25 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.50 % 11.38 % 11.48 % 11.42 % 11.25 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.91 % 12.81 % 12.93 % 12.90 % 12.77 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.01 % 9.78 % 9.48 % 9.59 % 9.54 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 10.06 % 9.84 % 8.89 % 9.25 % 9.47 % (1) This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.



GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits, and adjusted efficiency ratio. We recorded a one-time expense of $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 associated with the FDIC’s special assessment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank failures in the spring of 2023. This assessment was updated in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in additional expense of $1.8 million. We recognized an $8.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 due to restructuring the portfolio. We reversed a $2.3 million legal reserve from interest expense during the second quarter of 2025. We recognized a $7.8 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2025 due to continued restructuring of the portfolio. These adjustments to our results are unusual, or infrequent, in nature and are not considered to be part of our non-interest expense, non-interest income and interest expense run rates, respectively. Each of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits and adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the impact of these items, net of tax, and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

At September 30, 2025 At June 30, 2025 At March 31, 2025 At December 31, 2024 At September 30, 2024 Book value per share - GAAP $ 32.62 $ 31.52 $ 30.57 $ 29.63 $ 28.79 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 1,781,647 1,721,783 1,668,900 1,616,772 1,570,269 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 1,768,032 $ 1,708,168 $ 1,655,285 $ 1,603,157 $ 1,556,654 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 32.37 $ 31.27 $ 30.32 $ 29.38 $ 28.54 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 10.13 % 9.91 % 8.95 % 9.32 % 9.55 % Total assets - GAAP $ 17,584,199 $ 17,378,628 $ 18,636,766 $ 17,351,643 $ 16,449,178 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 17,570,584 $ 17,365,013 $ 18,623,151 $ 17,338,028 $ 16,435,563 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 10.06 % 9.84 % 8.89 % 9.25 % 9.47 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net income - GAAP $ 65,571 $ 61,424 $ 59,907 $ 190,219 $ 162,069 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Legal matter accrual reversal - (2,276 ) - (2,276 ) - Loss on marketable securities 7,812 8,563 - 16,375 - Tax on adjustments (1,961 ) (1,578 ) - (3,539 ) (452 ) Adjusted net income - non-GAAP $ 71,422 $ 66,133 $ 59,907 $ 200,779 $ 163,416 Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 65,571 $ 61,393 $ 59,907 $ 190,188 $ 162,038 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Legal matter accrual reversal - (2,276 ) - (2,276 ) - Loss on marketable securities 7,812 8,563 - 16,375 - Tax on adjustments (1,961 ) (1,578 ) - (3,539 ) (452 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 71,422 $ 66,102 $ 59,907 $ 200,748 $ 163,385 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 1.10 $ 3.48 $ 2.97 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 0.03 Legal matter accrual reversal - (0.04 ) - (0.04 ) - Loss on marketable securities 0.14 0.16 - 0.30 - Tax on adjustments (0.04 ) (0.03 ) - (0.07 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 1.30 $ 1.21 $ 1.10 $ 3.67 $ 2.99 Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $ 133,502 $ 131,777 $ 115,138 $ 388,897 $ 324,207 Adjustments: Legal matter accrual reversal - (2,276 ) - (2,276 ) - Tax on adjustments - 571 - 571 - Adjusted net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $ 133,502 $ 130,072 $ 115,138 $ 387,192 $ 324,207 Net interest margin-GAAP 3.09 % 3.10 % 2.84 % 3.04 % 2.77 % Average earning assets 17,129,689 17,076,353 16,122,366 17,131,692 15,621,642 Adjusted net interest margin-non-GAAP 3.09 % 3.06 % 2.84 % 3.02 % 2.77 % Cost on interest bearing deposits-GAAP 3.41 % 3.33 % 4.12 % 3.39 % 4.09 % Interest expense deposits 98,735 93,488 113,211 286,968 321,948 Legal matter accrual reversal - 2,276 - 2,276 - Adjusted interest expense $ 98,735 $ 95,764 $ 113,211 $ 289,244 $ 321,948 Average total interest bearing deposits $ 11,482,480 $ 11,261,657 $ 10,940,164 $ 11,337,833 $ 10,523,767 Adjusted cost on interest bearing deposits-non-GAAP 3.41 % 3.41 % 4.12 % 3.41 % 4.09 % Return on average assets - GAAP 1.47 % 1.40 % 1.43 % 1.44 % 1.35 % Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 65,571 $ 61,393 $ 59,907 $ 190,188 $ 162,038 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Legal matter accrual reversal - (2,276 ) - (2,276 ) - Loss on marketable securities 7,812 8,563 - 16,375 - Tax on adjustments (1,961 ) (1,578 ) - (3,539 ) (452 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 71,422 $ 66,102 $ 59,907 $ 200,748 $ 163,385 Average assets - GAAP $ 17,709,359 $ 17,626,503 $ 16,627,133 $ 17,681,999 $ 16,095,856 Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.60 % 1.50 % 1.43 % 1.52 % 1.36 % Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 14.88 % 14.56 % 15.55 % 15.01 % 14.51 % Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 65,571 $ 61,393 $ 59,907 $ 190,188 $ 162,038 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Legal matter accrual reversal - (2,276 ) - (2,276 ) - Loss on marketable securities 7,812 8,563 - 16,375 - Tax on adjustments (1,961 ) (1,578 ) - (3,539 ) (452 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 71,422 $ 66,102 $ 59,907 $ 200,748 $ 163,385 Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,747,825 $ 1,690,855 $ 1,533,083 $ 1,693,601 $ 1,491,877 Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP 16.21 % 15.68 % 15.55 % 15.85 % 14.63 % Efficiency ratio 35.22 % 33.46 % 36.90 % 34.56 % 38.53 % Net interest income - GAAP $ 133,448 $ 131,687 $ 115,121 $ 388,688 $ 323,491 Adjustments: Legal matter accrual reversal - (2,276 ) - (2,276 ) - Adjusted net interest income - non-GAAP $ 133,448 $ 129,411 $ 115,121 $ 386,412 $ 323,491 Total non-interest income - GAAP 2,833 421 8,549 11,531 26,253 Adjustments: Loss on marketable securities 7,812 8,563 - 16,375 - Adjusted non-interest income - non-GAAP $ 10,645 $ 8,984 $ 8,549 $ 27,906 $ 26,253 Adjusted net interest income and non-interest income - non-GAAP 144,093 138,395 123,670 414,318 349,744 Non-interest expense - GAAP $ 47,996 $ 44,204 $ 45,632 $ 138,307 $ 134,250 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Adjusted non-interest expense - non-GAAP $ 47,996 $ 44,204 $ 45,632 $ 138,307 $ 132,451 Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP 33.31 % 31.94 % 36.90 % 33.38 % 37.87 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 144,089 $ 142,372 1 % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 1,191,447 1,614,317 (26 )% Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell 437,769 3,542 12,259 % Cash and cash equivalents 1,773,305 1,760,231 1 % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,178,144 1,139,007 3 % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $622,825 and $673,023, respectively) 671,595 728,580 (8 )% Restricted equity securities 12,203 11,300 8 % Mortgage loans held for sale 9,433 8,453 12 % Loans 13,311,967 12,338,226 8 % Less allowance for credit losses (170,235 ) (160,755 ) 6 % Loans, net 13,141,732 12,177,471 8 % Premises and equipment, net 60,704 61,328 (1 )% Goodwill 13,615 13,615 - % Other assets 723,468 549,193 32 % Total assets $ 17,584,199 $ 16,449,178 7 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 2,598,895 $ 2,576,329 1 % Interest-bearing 11,508,027 10,570,200 9 % Total deposits 14,106,922 13,146,529 7 % Federal funds purchased 1,488,150 1,542,623 (4 )% Other borrowings 64,750 64,741 - % Other liabilities 142,730 125,016 14 % Total liabilities 15,802,552 14,878,909 6 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 - - - % Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,621,441 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, and 54,551,543 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 54 54 - % Additional paid-in capital 237,236 235,649 1 % Retained earnings 1,548,098 1,365,701 13 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,241 ) (31,635 ) (87 )% Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 1,781,147 1,569,769 13 % Noncontrolling interest 500 500 - % Total stockholders' equity 1,781,647 1,570,269 13 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,584,199 $ 16,449,178 7 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 210,987 $ 205,952 $ 614,444 $ 587,230 Taxable securities 17,338 17,493 49,923 49,630 Nontaxable securities 5 7 16 25 Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell 4,724 31 6,336 1,110 Other interest and dividends 18,254 24,496 68,320 64,234 Total interest income 251,308 247,979 739,039 702,229 Interest expense: Deposits 98,735 113,211 286,968 321,948 Borrowed funds 19,125 19,647 63,383 56,790 Total interest expense 117,860 132,858 350,351 378,738 Net interest income 133,448 115,121 388,688 323,491 Provision for credit losses 9,463 5,659 27,389 15,883 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 123,985 109,462 361,299 307,608 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,316 2,341 8,545 6,784 Mortgage banking 1,864 1,352 3,800 3,409 Credit card income 2,405 1,925 6,492 6,413 Securities losses (7,812 ) - (16,375 ) - Bank-owned life insurance income 2,405 2,113 6,668 7,402 Other operating income 655 818 2,401 2,245 Total non-interest income 2,833 8,549 11,531 26,253 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,522 25,057 70,977 72,256 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,615 3,795 10,860 10,919 Third party processing and other services 8,095 8,035 23,838 22,666 Professional services 1,857 1,715 5,694 4,920 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,742 2,355 8,349 8,462 Other real estate owned expense 82 103 142 141 Other operating expense 6,083 4,572 18,447 14,886 Total non-interest expense 47,996 45,632 138,307 134,250 Income before income tax 78,822 72,379 234,523 199,611 Provision for income tax 13,251 12,472 44,304 37,542 Net income 65,571 59,907 190,219 162,069 Dividends on preferred stock - - 31 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 65,571 $ 59,907 $ 190,188 $ 162,038 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.20 $ 1.10 $ 3.48 $ 2.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.20 $ 1.10 $ 3.48 $ 2.97





LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 3rd Quarter 2024 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,945,784 $ 2,966,191 $ 2,924,533 $ 2,869,894 $ 2,793,989 Real estate - construction 1,532,285 1,735,405 1,599,410 1,489,306 1,439,648 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 2,680,055 2,557,711 2,543,819 2,547,143 2,441,687 1-4 family mortgage 1,625,296 1,561,461 1,494,189 1,444,623 1,409,981 Non-owner occupied commercial 4,448,710 4,338,697 4,259,566 4,181,243 4,190,935 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 8,754,061 8,457,869 8,297,574 8,173,009 8,042,603 Consumer 79,837 73,095 65,314 73,627 61,986 Total loans $ 13,311,967 $ 13,232,560 $ 12,886,831 $ 12,605,836 $ 12,338,226





SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 3rd Quarter 2024 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 169,959 $ 165,034 $ 164,458 $ 160,755 $ 158,092 Loans charged off: Commercial, financial and agricultural 7,947 6,849 2,415 3,899 3,020 Real estate - construction - - 46 - - Real estate - mortgage 1,294 581 3,571 560 252 Consumer 109 72 60 211 155 Total charge offs 9,350 7,502 6,092 4,670 3,427 Recoveries: Commercial, financial and agricultural 237 959 171 1,801 616 Real estate - construction 30 - - - - Real estate - mortgage - 1 - 23 2 Consumer 21 58 27 151 37 Total recoveries 288 1,018 198 1,975 655 Net charge-offs 9,063 6,484 5,894 2,695 2,772 Provision for credit losses 9,338 11,409 6,470 6,398 5,435 Ending balance $ 170,235 $ 169,959 $ 165,034 $ 164,458 $ 160,755 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.30 % Allowance for credit losses to total average loans 1.29 % 1.31 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.30 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Provision for credit losses to total average loans 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 166,662 $ 68,619 $ 73,793 $ 39,501 $ 37,075 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 965 3,549 111 2,965 2,093 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 611 311 756 2,531 2,723 Total $ 168,238 $ 72,479 $ 74,660 $ 44,997 $ 41,891 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.26 % 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.34 % 0.32 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.96 % 0.42 % 0.40 % 0.26 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 1.00 % 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.26 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 102.14 % 247.69 % 223.64 % 416.34 % 433.59 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 3rd Quarter 2024 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 210,987 $ 206,521 $ 196,936 $ 200,875 $ 205,952 Taxable securities 17,338 16,562 16,023 16,905 17,493 Nontaxable securities 5 5 6 6 7 Federal funds sold with agreement to resell 4,724 1,592 20 18 31 Other interest and dividends 18,254 21,955 28,111 26,088 24,496 Total interest income 251,308 246,635 241,096 243,892 247,979 Interest expense: Deposits 98,735 93,488 94,745 98,702 113,211 Borrowed funds 19,125 21,460 22,798 22,022 19,647 Total interest expense 117,860 114,948 117,543 120,724 132,858 Net interest income 133,448 131,687 123,553 123,168 115,121 Provision for credit losses 9,463 11,296 6,630 5,704 5,659 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 123,985 120,391 116,923 117,464 109,462 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,316 2,671 2,558 2,650 2,341 Mortgage banking 1,864 1,323 613 1,513 1,352 Credit card income 2,405 2,119 1,968 1,867 1,925 Securities losses (7,812 ) (8,563 ) - - - Bank-owned life insurance income 2,405 2,126 2,137 2,131 2,113 Other operating income 655 745 1,001 642 818 Total non-interest income 2,833 421 8,277 8,803 8,549 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,522 22,576 22,879 24,062 25,057 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,615 3,523 3,722 3,600 3,795 Third party processing and other services 8,095 8,005 7,738 8,515 8,035 Professional services 1,857 1,904 1,933 1,981 1,715 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,742 2,753 2,854 2,225 2,355 Other real estate owned expense 82 27 33 58 103 Other operating expense 6,083 5,416 6,948 6,455 4,572 Total non-interest expense 47,996 44,204 46,107 46,896 45,632 Income before income tax 78,822 76,608 79,093 79,371 72,379 Provision for income tax 13,251 15,184 15,869 14,198 12,472 Net income 65,571 61,424 63,224 65,173 59,907 Dividends on preferred stock - 31 - 31 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 65,571 $ 61,393 $ 63,224 $ 65,142 $ 59,907 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 1.16 $ 1.19 $ 1.10 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 1.16 $ 1.19 $ 1.10



