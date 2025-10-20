CLEAR and Wellstar Health System Modernize the Patient Experience Using CLEAR1’s Digital Check-In

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, and Wellstar Health System (“Wellstar”), are dramatically improving the patient experience and saving hundreds of staff hours through a partnership that leverages CLEAR’s identity platform, CLEAR1. Findings from a joint case study released today highlight how health systems nationwide can use technology to make the patient experience faster and easier by reimagining one of the most visible pain points in the care journey: Patient Check In.

Despite widespread investment in digital tools, many check-ins still depend on manual lookups, paper forms, and repetitive data entry—creating friction for both patients and staff. Wellstar has been at the forefront of innovation as the first health system to launch CLEAR1 for check-in, which is integrated with Epic Welcome to enable seamless deployment. With this industry-leading solution, patients can quickly and easily check in for their appointments with a quick selfie at a kiosk or on a handheld tablet.

Since the initial launch at Avalon Health Park in May 2024, Wellstar has seen a dramatic and measurable impact on both experience and operational efficiency, with plans to expand to more than 150 locations across its system. The integration is live at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center, the first hospital in the U.S. to leverage CLEAR1 for patient check-ins, and at five Wellstar outpatient facilities. Wellstar plans to roll out additional use cases with CLEAR1, including patient MyChart account creation and recovery, workforce account recovery, and online scheduling.

“CLEAR’s focus is on making everyday experiences both safer and easier, and our work with Wellstar is helping pave the way for the future of modern patient experiences," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “We are excited about the growth opportunities ahead and the many ways we can support health systems to improve patient and staff experiences and create a more integrated healthcare future.”

“The results of the study speak for themselves. By leveraging CLEAR1’s technology we introduced a modern, digital check-in experience that saves patients and team members time, reduces administrative costs, and streamlines the check-in process for everyone,” said Dr. Hank Capps, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer for Wellstar Health System and President of Catalyst by Wellstar. “Wellstar partnered with CLEAR because we are committed to investing in technologies that elevate the patient experience, alleviate the stress on staff, and reduce friction across every part of the patient journey.”

Key outcomes achieved since launching CLEAR1 for check-in include:

Improved Patient Experience – Digital check-in adoption increased from 2 to 10 percent, with strong engagement among patients 45 and older. 73 percent of patients who used CLEAR1’s digital check-in technology reported that they would use it again.

– In just six months, CLEAR1-enabled check-ins freed up more than 1,500 hours of staff time, allowing teams to focus on higher-value tasks such as assisting patients with complex problems. Reduction in Duplicate Records & Cost Savings – By linking appointments to a verified identity, Wellstar has been able to uncover and resolve duplicate patient records before visits, reducing costly administrative rework and minimizing claim complications. Collectively, these improvements are projected to deliver $2 million in savings for every 25,000 patients verified through CLEAR1.



The case study is available here.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About Wellstar Health System

Wellstar personalizes the patient experience. We call it PeopleCare and it's only possible thanks to our 33,000 team members who provide expert compassionate care for every stage of life. PeopleCare also means we serve our communities as a non-profit health system, providing more than $1 billion annually in charity care and community programs, and operating the largest integrated trauma network in the State of Georgia. We embrace innovation and technology, nurture early-stage companies through our venture firm Catalyst by Wellstar, and train future generations of caregivers with academic institutions including the Medical College of Georgia. Wellstar honors every voice and is one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. To learn more, visit Wellstar.org.

