Air Methods Teammates and Partners Named Among AAMS’ “40 Under 40: Rising Leaders in Medical Transport”

DENVER, CO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods proudly recognizes its teammates and partners who have been named to the Association of Air Medical Services’ (AAMS) inaugural “40 Under 40: Rising Leaders in Medical Transport” list.

Three Air Methods teammates and five colleagues from the company’s valued partners—The University of Chicago Aeromedical Network (UCAN), UNC Carolina Air Care, and HealthNet Aeromedical Services—were among those honored for their leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing patient care.

“We are incredibly proud of these remarkable professionals whose passion, expertise, and dedication exemplify the very best of Air Methods and the industry,” said Air Methods Chief Executive Officer Rob Hamilton. “Their leadership not only elevates the standard of care we deliver to patients every day but also strengthens the broader air medical community through their innovation and commitment to excellence.”

The national program celebrates outstanding young professionals under the age of 40 who are advancing the air medical and critical care transport industry through exceptional leadership, innovation, and service to their communities.

The following individuals affiliated with Air Methods were selected for this prestigious honor:

William Belk , Air Methods

, Air Methods Nicholas North , Air Methods / UMass Memorial Life Flight

, Air Methods / UMass Memorial Life Flight Stephanie Suzadail , Air Methods

, Air Methods Michael McCartin , The University of Chicago Aeromedical Network (UCAN)

, The University of Chicago Aeromedical Network (UCAN) Mira Baldwin , UNC Carolina Air Care

, UNC Carolina Air Care Shauna Hadgraft , UNC Carolina Air Care

, UNC Carolina Air Care Benjamin Smith , UNC Carolina Air Care

, UNC Carolina Air Care Amanda Humphries, HealthNet Aeromedical Services

“These honorees embody the compassion and skill that define our clinical teams,” said Stephanie Queen, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at Air Methods. “They are advancing our mission through mentorship, innovation, and an unwavering focus on quality care, and are making a lasting impact on the patients and communities we serve.”

The AAMS “40 Under 40: Rising Leaders in Medical Transport” program recognizes emerging leaders from across the industry who demonstrate exceptional contributions to patient care, safety, advocacy, and operational excellence. Honorees were selected from a competitive pool of applicants representing a wide range of organizations and disciplines within the medical transport field. For the complete list of honorees, visit https://aams.org/page/40under40.

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.