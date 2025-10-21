CREATING POSITIVE IMPACT IN SUSTAINABILITY

Sika is advancing its sustainability strategy with the introduction of the Sika® Carbon Compass – an automated platform for calculating Product Carbon Footprints (PCF). The calculation methodology has been independently verified by TÜV Rheinland, Germany, and is in line with internationally recognized standards. With this certified approach, Sika provides reliable, carbon emissions data, allowing its customers to make informed, climate-conscious decisions.

Sika customers benefit from gaining access to reliable carbon data for smarter decisions and efficient planning. Automated PCF insights simplify reporting and boost competitiveness in tenders, enhancing credibility across sustainable value chains. In addition, the Sika® Carbon Compass empowers customers to meet current standards and lead the way in future sustainability frameworks, such as the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and the Construction Product Regulation (CPR).



“Our customers are seeking effective ways to advance their sustainability goals while creating positive impact. The Sika® Carbon Compass provides a verified, science-based tool that enables informed decision making and collaboration across the value chain,” says Patricia Heidtman, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer and Member of Sika Group Management.

The Sika® Carbon Compass reflects the company’s long-term sustainability commitment and is another key element of the Sika Strategy 2028. By integrating carbon intelligence into every product decision, the platform supports measurable climate progress that benefits customers and the planet alike.

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release