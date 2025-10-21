Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
21 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:20 October 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:14,340
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):460.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):462.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):461.715377

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,109,640 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of  114,820,790 have voting rights and 1,527,013 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE461.71537714,340

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
202460.5009:19:17LSE  
202460.5009:19:17LSE  
98461.5009:59:37LSE  
565461.5009:59:37LSE  
542461.5009:59:37LSE  
202461.5010:30:13LSE  
15461.5010:30:13LSE  
262462.0010:36:55LSE  
191462.0010:38:16LSE  
238462.0010:38:16LSE  
297462.0010:38:16LSE  
566462.0010:46:00LSE  
132462.0010:46:00LSE  
279462.0010:46:00LSE  
22462.0010:46:00LSE  
1462.0010:46:00LSE  
290462.0012:19:46LSE  
417462.0012:19:46LSE  
903462.0012:19:46LSE  
127461.5012:25:51LSE  
5461.5012:25:51LSE  
11461.5012:25:51LSE  
144461.5012:25:51LSE  
89461.5012:25:51LSE  
175461.5012:25:51LSE  
216460.5013:16:00LSE  
191460.5013:16:00LSE  
194460.5013:16:00LSE  
187461.0013:56:57LSE  
33461.0013:56:57LSE  
199461.0013:56:57LSE  
181461.0013:56:57LSE  
192461.5014:25:34LSE  
620461.5014:25:34LSE  
512461.5014:25:34LSE  
207461.5014:25:34LSE  
207461.0014:31:24LSE  
248461.0014:31:25LSE  
187462.0015:10:32LSE  
189462.0015:10:32LSE  
189462.0015:10:32LSE  
6462.0015:10:32LSE  
7462.0015:10:32LSE  
18462.0015:10:32LSE  
34462.0015:10:32LSE  
44462.0015:10:32LSE  
26462.0015:10:32LSE  
240461.0015:10:32LSE  
205461.0015:10:32LSE  
405462.5015:40:56LSE  
466462.5015:40:56LSE  
485462.5015:40:56LSE  
573462.0015:49:25LSE  
266462.0015:49:25LSE  
575462.0015:49:25LSE  
500462.0015:49:32LSE  
263462.0015:49:32LSE  
500462.0015:49:32LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading