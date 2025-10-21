LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

21 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 20 October 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,340 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 462.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 461.715377

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,109,640 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,820,790 have voting rights and 1,527,013 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 461.715377 14,340

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 202 460.50 09:19:17 LSE 202 460.50 09:19:17 LSE 98 461.50 09:59:37 LSE 565 461.50 09:59:37 LSE 542 461.50 09:59:37 LSE 202 461.50 10:30:13 LSE 15 461.50 10:30:13 LSE 262 462.00 10:36:55 LSE 191 462.00 10:38:16 LSE 238 462.00 10:38:16 LSE 297 462.00 10:38:16 LSE 566 462.00 10:46:00 LSE 132 462.00 10:46:00 LSE 279 462.00 10:46:00 LSE 22 462.00 10:46:00 LSE 1 462.00 10:46:00 LSE 290 462.00 12:19:46 LSE 417 462.00 12:19:46 LSE 903 462.00 12:19:46 LSE 127 461.50 12:25:51 LSE 5 461.50 12:25:51 LSE 11 461.50 12:25:51 LSE 144 461.50 12:25:51 LSE 89 461.50 12:25:51 LSE 175 461.50 12:25:51 LSE 216 460.50 13:16:00 LSE 191 460.50 13:16:00 LSE 194 460.50 13:16:00 LSE 187 461.00 13:56:57 LSE 33 461.00 13:56:57 LSE 199 461.00 13:56:57 LSE 181 461.00 13:56:57 LSE 192 461.50 14:25:34 LSE 620 461.50 14:25:34 LSE 512 461.50 14:25:34 LSE 207 461.50 14:25:34 LSE 207 461.00 14:31:24 LSE 248 461.00 14:31:25 LSE 187 462.00 15:10:32 LSE 189 462.00 15:10:32 LSE 189 462.00 15:10:32 LSE 6 462.00 15:10:32 LSE 7 462.00 15:10:32 LSE 18 462.00 15:10:32 LSE 34 462.00 15:10:32 LSE 44 462.00 15:10:32 LSE 26 462.00 15:10:32 LSE 240 461.00 15:10:32 LSE 205 461.00 15:10:32 LSE 405 462.50 15:40:56 LSE 466 462.50 15:40:56 LSE 485 462.50 15:40:56 LSE 573 462.00 15:49:25 LSE 266 462.00 15:49:25 LSE 575 462.00 15:49:25 LSE 500 462.00 15:49:32 LSE 263 462.00 15:49:32 LSE 500 462.00 15:49:32 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.