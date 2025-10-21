Ethernet Switch Market Size to Worth USD 19.92 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.89% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethernet Switch Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Ethernet Switch Market Size was valued at USD 12.66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.92 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.89% over 2025-2032.”

The size of the U.S. Ethernet switch market to expand at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2025-2032, reaching USD 15.11 billion. The adoption of edge computing, enterprise IT infrastructure, and the proliferation of hyperscale data centers are the main factors propelling the U.S. market. High-speed, low-latency ethernet switches are in high demand as contemporary ethernet network devices that can handle massive volumes of data traffic due to the rapid investment in 5G networks and IoT installations.

Rising Demand for High-Speed Networking to Support Data-Intensive Applications Across Enterprises Augment Market Growth Globally

Demand for high-speed networking is driven by growing reliance on cloud services, streaming, video conferencing, AI workloads, and Internet of Things applications. When transferring data between devices, servers, and storage systems, Ethernet switches are essential for reducing latency. Due to bandwidth-intensive workloads, more businesses and data centers are switching to high-speed switches, such as 10G, 25G, and 100G. Hyperscale data center operators are investing quickly in high-performance Ethernet switching solutions to accommodate exponential data growth, which is fueling ongoing market demand across a number of industries.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Arista Networks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Juniper Networks Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

D-Link Corporation

Allied Telesis Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Avaya LLC

Mellanox Technologies

MikroTik

Zyxel Networks

Ubiquiti Inc.

Siemens AG

Fujitsu Limited

Brocade Communications Systems Inc

Ethernet Switch Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 12.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.89% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Modular Ethernet Switches and Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches)

• By Configuration (Unmanaged, Smart, Managed L2, Managed L3 and Divided)

• By Speed (1G, 10 G, 25 G, 40 G, 100 G and Others)

• By End-User (Data Centers, Enterprises, Telecom Service Providers, Industrial, Commercial and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

By Application

By Speed

In 2024, 10G switches represented 32.30% of the ethernet switch market share with positive support in enterprise networks, data centers, and high-performance computing settings. The 1G segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.08%, due to its low-cost nature and ability to work with existing infrastructure.

By End-User

In 2024, Data Centers led the market by accounting for 34.12% of revenue, driven by explosive demand for cloud services, hyperscale facilities, and high-capacity computing environments. The Industrial segment is projected to record the highest CAGR growth of 7.58% during 2024–2032, owing to the rising trend towards Industry 4.0 automation and IoT-enabled production systems.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America dominated the ethernet switch market, earning a 32.50% share, owing to the important focus on hyper scale data centers in the region, earliest acceptance of next generation networking technologies, and high investments in IT infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region will register the highest CAGR of 6.56% during 2024–2032 due to fast urbanization, development of different manufacturing hubs, and rising investment in telecoms and smart city projects.

Recent News:

In June 2025, HPE launched the SN8325H half-width storage Ethernet switch, optimized for compact, cost-effective, and energy-efficient storage networking in hyperconverged and storage-centric deployments.

