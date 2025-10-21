Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from October 13 to October 14, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from October 13 to October 14, 2025

Saint-Cloud, October 21, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from October 13 to October 14, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/13/2025 FR0012435121 34,883 23.9273 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/13/2025 FR0012435121 20,000 23.9266 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/13/2025 FR0012435121 2,500 23.9250 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/13/2025 FR0012435121 2,500 23.9124 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/14/2025 FR0012435121 8,271 23.9778 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/14/2025 FR0012435121 9,985 23.9891 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/14/2025 FR0012435121 1,168 23.9882 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/14/2025 FR0012435121 1,128 23.9821 TQEX Total 80,435 23.9411



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

