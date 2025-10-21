MEXC Launches SOL Launchpad: New Users Can Subscribe at 50% Off to Share 465 SOL





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched the SOL Launchpad. New users can subscribe with USDT at a 50% discount and share in a total pool of 465 SOL.

Event Details

Event Period: Oct 21, 2025, 07:00 (UTC) – Nov 4, 2025, 9:00 (UTC)

1. Subscribe With USDT to Share 465 SOL (New User Exclusive)



New users can subscribe through a dedicated USDT pool at 107.5 USDT per SOL (50% off the original 215 USDT price).

Total Supply: 465 SOL

465 SOL Minimum Subscription: 5 USDT

5 USDT Maximum Subscription: 500 USDT



Eligibility:

Complete Advanced KYC

Maintain a $100 net deposit

Trade at least 100 USDT in Spot

Trade at least 50,000 USDT in Futures

2. Boost Subscription Limit



Users can increase their maximum subscription limit by up to 100% by completing additional Futures trading volume requirements during the event.

The MEXC Launchpad serves as an innovative token issuance platform that curates premium projects and offers users a low-cost, user-friendly investment channel. In September, the platform hosted three premium token launches, including WLFI, LINEA, and XPL, attracting over 27,000 participants and raising approximately $620,000. These outcomes reflect MEXC's ongoing commitment to offering high-quality investment opportunities, balancing established project stability with the upside potential of emerging assets.

MEXC continues to provide its users with exceptional access to high-potential assets. For more details and to participate in the SOL Launchpad, please visit the official event page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aa3317a-91f9-41c1-8769-e1ecdcbf79ca