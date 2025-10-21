Sophos Announces Latest Evolution of Its Security Operations Portfolio

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced significant enhancements to its Security Operations portfolio, already trusted by over 75,000 organizations worldwide via Sophos XDR and Sophos MDR offerings, marking a major milestone in its integration journey following the acquisition of Secureworks in February 2025.

In the months since the acquisition of Secureworks for $859 million , Sophos has made transformative progress, unifying technologies, expertise, and services from across its expanded organization to further elevate defenses and cybersecurity outcomes for its customers worldwide. Demonstrating this momentum, Sophos today launched Sophos Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) , the latest in a series of advancements that leverages Secureworks capabilities to expand the company’s Security Operations offerings.

Sophos Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) : The newest addition, giving organizations faster visibility into identity risks and providing stronger protections against identity-based attacks.

: The newest addition, giving organizations faster visibility into identity risks and providing stronger protections against identity-based attacks. Sophos Advisory Services : Announced earlier this month , providing penetration testing and advanced security assessments informed by Sophos X-Ops intelligence to mitigate cyber risk.

: , providing penetration testing and advanced security assessments informed by Sophos X-Ops intelligence to mitigate cyber risk. Integration of Threat Expertise: The Counter Threat Unit (CTU), integrated through the Secureworks acquisition, has joined Sophos X-Ops , the organization’s joint task force, uniting multiple specialized teams. This integration expands Sophos’ deep threat expertise with world-class adversary tracking, dark web intelligence, and collaboration with law enforcement and government agencies worldwide. The combined intelligence of Sophos X-Ops powers all Sophos products and services, delivering unmatched defense against cyber threats, including ransomware, state-sponsored attacks, and identity-based intrusions.

The Counter Threat Unit (CTU), integrated through the Secureworks acquisition, has joined , the organization’s joint task force, uniting multiple specialized teams. This integration expands Sophos’ deep threat expertise with world-class adversary tracking, dark web intelligence, and collaboration with law enforcement and government agencies worldwide. The combined intelligence of Sophos X-Ops powers all Sophos products and services, delivering unmatched defense against cyber threats, including ransomware, state-sponsored attacks, and identity-based intrusions. Sophos Endpoint Integration with Secureworks Taegis MDR and XDR: Announced in September , Sophos Endpoint is now natively integrated with Taegis MDR and Taegis XDR and automatically included with all subscriptions, delivering unified prevention, detection, and response while reducing complexity and cost.

Together, these advancements strengthen Sophos’ ability to help organizations of all sizes defend against evolving threats by combining advanced technology with trusted human expertise.

“Sophos is redefining what it means to be a trusted security partner,” said Raja Patel, Chief Product Officer, Sophos. “Our strategy is to meet organizations wherever they are in their cybersecurity journey, uniting advanced defenses with deep human expertise to outpace adversaries. With global scale, visibility, and the intelligence of Sophos X-Ops, we’re delivering stronger outcomes today and ensuring organizations can keep their businesses running securely in the face of tomorrow’s threats.”

Together, these innovations reflect Sophos’ commitment to combining technology and expertise to deliver measurable security outcomes.

Market Expansions

With the launch of Sophos ITDR and the recent introduction of Sophos Advisory Services, Sophos is further expanding its trusted Security Operations portfolio. Based on the proven Taegis IDR solution from Secureworks, Sophos ITDR gives organizations faster visibility into identity risks and stronger protection against identity-based attacks, one of the fastest-growing threat vectors globally.

Sophos Advisory Services , informed by Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence and delivered by seasoned cybersecurity experts, provides penetration testing and advanced security assessments to help organizations identify gaps, strengthen defenses, and reduce risk. Together, these offerings expand the portfolio of solutions Sophos partners can deliver to customers while creating new growth opportunities and helping them differentiate their offerings.

Portfolio Advancements in Endpoint Security, AI, and MDR

Updated Endpoint Security Portfolio: Includes a simplified Sophos EDR licensing tier which makes it easier for organizations of all sizes to access enterprise-grade protection while giving partners streamlined ways to deliver and sell Sophos solutions.

Includes a simplified licensing tier which makes it easier for organizations of all sizes to access enterprise-grade protection while giving partners streamlined ways to deliver and sell Sophos solutions. Advancements in AI: Including the addition of new Security Analyst and Threat Hunting AI assistants that support investigation and proactive hunting workflows in Sophos XDR and Sophos MDR. Informed by Sophos MDR analysts’ experience securing more than 35,000 organizations from advanced, human-led threats, Sophos AI Assistants help security teams quickly identify risks, enrich investigations with threat intelligence, and take faster remediation actions.

Including the addition of new that support investigation and proactive hunting workflows in Sophos XDR and Sophos MDR. Informed by Sophos MDR analysts’ experience securing more than 35,000 organizations from advanced, human-led threats, Sophos AI Assistants help security teams quickly identify risks, enrich investigations with threat intelligence, and take faster remediation actions. Enhancing XDR and MDR Integrations: To accelerate threat detection and response across the full organizational environment, Sophos is making it easier for customers to connect their IT and cybersecurity technologies with the open Sophos Central platform. Starting in November 2025, all Sophos MDR and Sophos XDR subscriptions include third-party technology integrations spanning endpoint, firewall, network, cloud, email, identity, backup, and productivity solutions, at no additional cost. This enhanced visibility enables analysts to identify, investigate, and neutralize threats faster while helping customers maximize the return on their existing IT investments.



Together, these portfolio advancements, spanning identity protection, advisory services, endpoint innovation, AI, MDR, and human expertise, exemplify how Sophos is delivering measurable security outcomes at a global scale.



Sophos’ Security Operations portfolio is trusted by more than 75,000 organizations worldwide, including 35,000 Sophos MDR customers backed by a globally distributed Security Operations footprint with analysts providing continuous protection and visibility into attacker behavior. Every day, Sophos processes 223+ terabytes of telemetry in Sophos Central, generating 34+ million detections and automatically blocking 11+ million threats. This scale of customer insights also ensures that Sophos’ detections are being tested and improved to provide continuous protection while delivering stronger outcomes for organizations worldwide.

For more information about Sophos products and services go to https://www.sophos.com .