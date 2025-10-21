Northwest Indian College Becomes First Tribal College to Deploy Both Beam Global’s BeamBike™ and EV ARC™ Systems

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and LUMMI NATION, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced today that Northwest Indian College (NWIC) has expanded its clean energy initiatives, becoming the first accredited Tribal college to deploy both Beam Global’s BeamBike™ solar-powered ebike charging system and EV ARC™ systems.



NWIC, chartered by and located at the Lummi Nation in Northwest Washington State, is one of 35 Tribal colleges across the United States and the only accredited Tribal college serving Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Across NWIC’s main campus and five extended campus sites, the College’s students represent more than 90 different Tribal nations throughout North America. NWIC’s dedication to protecting the natural world and exploring innovative and cutting-edge technologies is evident in its programming and degree offerings, including being one of the only colleges in the world to offer a Bachelor of Science in Native Environmental Science.



As the first Tribal college to install both the BeamBike™ and EV ARC™ systems, NWIC advances its commitment to green energy, fleet electrification and tribal energy sovereignty. NWIC first deployed its initial EV ARC™ systems in fall 2024 at its main campus and has since installed three additional charging stations, which are used to charge the College’s electric vehicle (EV) fleet. The College also makes the charging stations available to students, staff and faculty, helping reduce transportation costs and encouraging a transition to EVs.



NWIC has further expanded its EV options by installing a BeamBike™ ebike charging station and will soon receive six BeamBike™ ebikes to be used at its main campus. The College plans to introduce ebikes for students, staff and faculty, enhancing access to clean transportation options for both community and recreation. Beam Global’s BeamBike™ ensures that NWIC’s new ebike fleet is powered by clean, renewable energy with no environmental impact at the site. The project was funded by the U.S. Departments of Energy and Education, with support from Senator Maria Cantwell’s (D-Wash.) office.



“NWIC is a visionary and influential Tribal college, showing the way forward towards sustainable, secure and independent energy and transportation infrastructure, and is protecting their environment and constituents with clean and accessible solutions,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Beam Global is proud to be playing a role through providing our rapidly deployed, sustainable and secure products, which will assist in NWIC’s mission. We look forward to continuing to support their efforts and expanding the adoption of these solutions as they share their successes with other tribal communities in the United States.”



“We’re proud to ‘drive and ride on sunshine’ and take another step toward a greener, more sustainable future,” said Dr. Emma Norman, Native Environmental Science Department Chair at NWIC. “Environmental responsibility, health, and safety are core values for us. We’re excited to take the successes from our collaboration with Beam Global and share them with our peers across other Tribal communities. We also look forward to continuing our work with Beam as we explore new ways to advance clean energy and sustainability initiatives on our campuses and within the communities that we serve.”



The BeamBike™ solar-powered ebike charging system generates and stores its own clean electricity, which is accessed through twelve integrated, weatherized connections, that support any ebike charger. The BeamBike™ charger’s onboard battery storage provides ebike charging and vital electrical outlets where there are no easily accessible utility connections and during grid outages – making it an emergency preparedness and energy resiliency asset. The outdoor ebike charging product enables campuses to provide safe charging opportunities, which do not put buildings or people at risk from battery fires.



According to Grand View Research, the global ebike market size was estimated at $61.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $113.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030.



For more information on the sustainable BeamBike™ charging station contact the Beam Team at BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com. To learn more about NWIC visit www.nwic.edu.



