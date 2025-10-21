Billy Goat Unveils Next-Generation Hurricane™ Stand-On Blowers: The Z3002 and X3002

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat is pleased to announce the launch of the new Z3002 and X3002 Hurricane™ Stand-On Blowers. These models are built upon the robust performance of the prior 3001 series, incorporating significant new and carried-over upgrades focused on increasing durability, enhancing operator comfort, and improving ease of use.

Engineered for Durability and Performance (Building on the 3001 Series)

The new Hurricane™ series maintains its market-leading advantages by incorporating key structural and comfort enhancements that were recently applied to the prior 3001 series, ensuring a longer service life and better field performance. These sustained upgrades include:

Stronger front axles, foam-filled caster tires, and improved bearings to withstand the toughest commercial environments.

A convenient side fill fuel tank with gauge for easier refueling and monitoring.

Updated operator console and heavier throttle and choke cables for more reliable control.

Next-Level Operator Control (New for the Z3002 & X3002)

The Z3002 & X3002 models introduces the most significant new advancement with an updated control module that dramatically improves the operator experience:

Enhanced Protection and Durability: The new module offers improved protection and eliminates temporary control resets, ensuring consistent operation throughout the workday.

Intuitive Gate Control: The operator now has a more responsive, intuitive tap-to-adjust gate control—a short tap for minor adjustments or a longer tap for full open/close—providing precise control over airflow.

Simplified Operation: The control system is no longer tied to the engine start and brake functions, streamlining the start-up sequence and boosting overall reliability.

Better Than Ever

With these comprehensive upgrades, the new Z and X series Hurricane™ Stand-On Blowers continue to deliver end users market-leading advantages, ensuring a low cost of ownership and highest daily productivity.

The Hurricane advantage includes:

Superior Durability and Comfort: Features like the discharge nozzle protected behind the front axle minimize costly downtime, while the caster wheel and torsion bar suspension deliver a smoother ride and reduced operator fatigue.

Features like the discharge nozzle protected behind the front axle minimize costly downtime, while the caster wheel and torsion bar suspension deliver a smoother ride and reduced operator fatigue. Unmatched Operational Efficiency : A massive 10-gallon fuel tank allows crews to work up to 20% longer between fills compared to completive units, and tri-directional blowing options provide precision power for fewer passes.

: A massive 10-gallon fuel tank allows crews to work up to 20% longer between fills compared to completive units, and tri-directional blowing options provide precision power for fewer passes. Best-in-Class Transport: A compact 65-inch footprint (Z series) and dedicated tie-down points maximize trailer space and transport safety.

A compact 65-inch footprint (Z series) and dedicated tie-down points maximize trailer space and transport safety. Patented Systems: Exclusive technology, including a patented automatic brake and the unique split column/undercut design, saves time and delivers unrivaled performance.

Exclusive technology, including a patented automatic brake and the unique split column/undercut design, saves time and delivers unrivaled performance. The Power of Choice: The full model range offers the best value, and the exclusive D’ttach™ Accessory System (including the Leaf Plow and Broom Kit) expands your capabilities to tackle debris that air alone can't handle.

The Z3002 and X3002 Hurricane™ Stand-On Blowers are available to order through the Billy Goat dealer network. They will be featured and displayed at Equip Expo 2025 at the Briggs & Stratton Booth. More product details and specifications will be released online at Billygoat.com following the show.

