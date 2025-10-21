Vanguard Battery Technology Powers FIRSTGREEN Industries’ Innovative MiniZ Electric Loader

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton is showcasing the power and durability of its Vanguard™ 48V 7kWh¹ Commercial Battery (Fi7.0) through a real-world application with its partner FIRSTGREEN Industries , an innovator in electric heavy equipment. The result is the MiniZ , a powerful and compact electric tracked loader designed for demanding applications in landscaping, demolition and agriculture.

The MiniZ delivers performance that rivals its internal combustion counterparts thanks to the robust Fi7.0 Vanguard battery. The battery's advanced lithium-ion chemistry provides the instant torque needed to achieve a substantial 900-pound lifting capacity. Engineered for tough job site conditions, the battery features a diecast aluminum casing that provides maximum protection against impact, vibration, moisture and dirt. The Fi7.0 delivers over six hours of runtime for a full workday, while its integrated Battery Management System (BMS) ensures safe, efficient operation and enables simple recharging from any standard 110-volt outlet. For end-users, the electric model reduces monthly maintenance and eliminates fuel costs while creating quieter, safer work environments with remote-control capabilities.

"To confidently meet the growing market demand for our equipment, we needed a partner that could scale with us," said Marcus Suess, chief operating officer of FIRSTGREEN Industries. "Vanguard's ability to ramp up production as an established global brand, backed by its excellent technical support, was a crucial factor in our decision."

The Fi7.0 provided the scalable, off-the-shelf power solution FIRSTGREEN required, allowing for smooth integration into its existing chassis design.

"The FIRSTGREEN MiniZ is a perfect example of what our batteries are designed to do: provide OEMs with the confidence to electrify demanding equipment," said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "We engineered this battery for ultimate durability and long-lasting power, which in turn allows our OEM customers to build the innovative, hardworking machines of the future. This application proves that electrification is ready for heavy-duty work, and we are proud that our battery provides the reliable power to make the MiniZ a leader in its class."

Experience the MiniZ at Equip Exposition

For those attending Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, from October 21-24, Vanguard and FIRSTGREEN Industries will host live, hands-on demonstrations. Attendees are invited to visit the Briggs & Stratton outdoor demo booth (#6480D) to operate the MiniZ themselves, using pallet fork and 4-in-1 bucket attachments to move heavy materials. It’s an opportunity to test the machine's impressive power and precise remote-control handling. Further information will be available at the Briggs & Stratton indoor booth (#5016).

1Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power

solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand® and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com.

About FIRSTGREEN Industries

FIRSTGREEN Industries is a global leader in manufacturing 100% electric, zero-emission heavy equipment. With a philosophy of "Tomorrow's machinery, today," the company is dedicated to creating innovative, reliable, and environmentally sustainable loaders that focus on safety, productivity, and overall financial savings. With a production hub in the Czech Republic and branches in North America, FIRSTGREEN Industries provides a portfolio of unique machines, including the MiniZ, Elise, and Rockeat lines, alongside excellent pre-sale and after-sale support to its customers worldwide.

