Standing Behind Our Suspension Ferris Announces Two New Programs To Support Landscapers, Homeowners And Dealers

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferris is introducing a new industry-leading, 10-year suspension warranty with a 24-hour suspension parts guarantee, making this the longest suspension warranty in the industry.

Worry-free 10-year suspension warranty: Proof that it’s built to last

Ferris was the first to engineer full suspension for riding mowers and we remain the industry leader, with more patents related to suspension than any other manufacturer. We have continued to advance our suspension in delivering a best-in-class ride for operators.

“The 10-year suspension warranty is another indicator of the confidence we have in our suspension,” said Carissa Gingras, vice president of Marketing, North America Turf & Consumer Products and Service at Briggs & Stratton. “We know that operators love the comfort and productivity that Ferris suspension offers and now we’ve given them one more thing to love about their Ferris mower – proof of durability.”

The new 10-year suspension warranty doubles the current 5-year suspension warranty and applies to any new Ferris mower purchased on or after November 1, 2025. In addition to the 10-year suspension warranty, most of our riding and stand-on mowers offer a 4-year/500-hour warranty with no hour limit in the first two years.*

Suspension parts: No waiting

Should you have a problem, Ferris is guaranteeing suspension parts shipped to our direct dealers in 24 hours to minimize any downtime. This move ensures that dealers will be able to service Ferris® mower suspensions with OEM parts while minimizing shop-time for the contractors who want to get the unit back on the trailer as soon as possible.

*See operator's manual for full warranty details.







