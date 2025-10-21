From Compact Size To Big Engines, Ferris Announces Two New Stand-On Mowers

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferris is unveiling two new stand-on mowers at Equip Expo including a compact solution and the company’s highest-powered stand-on unit.

“As landscapers, and increasingly homeowners, come to appreciate the efficiency and ease-of-use benefits of stand-on mowers, we want to make sure we’re providing great Ferris options for anybody exploring the category,” said Carissa Gingras, vice president of marketing, North America Turf & Consumer Products and Service at Briggs & Stratton.

A right-sized stand-on that goes anywhere

A game-changing new addition to Ferris’ Z1 family is providing contractors with the efficiency and benefits of a stand-on mower married with a 32-inch deck size that can get through gates and around restrictive landscaping. The smaller deck also takes up less room on a trailer, and despite the compact deck size the standing platform is wider and more comfortable than competitors. This new unit was built from the ground up and engineered to be lighter, designed for simplicity and with service and maintenance in mind. It comes with a very competitive entry-level price point.

In keeping with Ferris’ leadership in suspension on commercial mowers, this new Ferris Z1 stand-on features a suspension platform with elastomer springs for drive comfort and reliability.

The newest addition to the Z1 lineup also features a heavy-duty seven-gauge fabricated deck with drives and controls more balanced than others on the market. The unit has a patented low-resistance blade that results in less fuel consumption and reduced noise.

For the first time in the stand-on segment, select units of this new Ferris Z1 will feature the Briggs & Stratton® CXi 25hp engine with Oil Xtend™, a groundbreaking engine technology that delivers 250-hour oil maintenance intervals so landscapers can save money and reduce downtime.

It will be available at Ferris dealers in 2026.

Our Most Powerful Stand On

On the other side of the spectrum, Ferris’ Z3 stand-on mower will now be available with a Vanguard® Big Block EFI-ETC 40 hp engine, upping the power rating and productivity.

The Z3 comes in 52-, 60-, and 72-inch deck sizes and features a suspension platform system with coil-over shock suspension ensuring a comfortable ride for the operator. The Ferris iCD+ cutting system on the Z3 provides a superior cut and maximum vacuum and clipping ejection. In addition, the Z3 features a pivoting front axle which allows for efficient mowing even on steeper inclines.

The unit can reach groundspeeds of 12 mph and comes with Vanguard’s Oil Guard™ system which offers 500 hours between oil changes reducing maintenance time and costs.

The Z3 stand-on mower will be available at Ferris dealers in early 2026.

Both stand-on units are backed by Ferris’ 4-year/500-hour warranty with no hour limit in the first two years. *

*See operator’s manual for full warranty details.







###