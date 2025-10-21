Category: Changes board/management/auditors

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 OCTOBER 2025 AT 14:15 PM CHANGES IN BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS



Markus Souru steps down from his role in Oma Savings Bank’s management team

Oma Savings Bank’s Head of service network and member of the management team, Markus Souru, will step down from his role on 21 October 2025. Marku Souru will continue working for the company in other duties until 31 December 2025.

Area Director Markus Lauri has been appointed as interim Head of service network.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Markus Souru for his work in developing the bank’s business, and I wish him all the best for the future," says Karri Alameri, OmaSp CEO.

