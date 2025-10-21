Wrap Technologies Announces Formation of Wrap Federal to Advance Non-Lethal Tools, UAS, and Counter-UAS Solutions for U.S. Government Agencies

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety and unmanned systems technology, today announced the formation of Wrap Federal, LLC (“Wrap Federal”) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company dedicated to supporting U.S. federal government clients in the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other federal agencies.

The formation of Wrap Federal marks a significant milestone in the Company’s ongoing transformation, establishing a dedicated operating entity intended to meet the strict compliance, contracting, and operational standards of the federal marketplace.

Wrap Federal strives to fully align with Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) readiness standards and to offer options to support classified contracting, and uphold compliant accounting, security, and operational protocols essential for collaboration with the nation’s leading defense and homeland security organizations.

As part of its federal strategy, Wrap Federal aims to collaborate with established prime contractors and contracting mechanisms to potentially streamline current contracting pathways and speed up access to mission-critical programs within the DoD, DHS, and other federal agencies. This strategic approach is expected to enable Wrap Federal to integrate its systems into existing federal frameworks, supporting the Company’s goal of becoming a fully integrated federal public safety and defense technology enterprise.

Core Offerings: Non-Lethal and Counter-UAS Solutions

Wrap Federal is expected to concentrate on two main technology sectors that support mission safety, readiness, and compliance across federal operations.

BolaWrap 150 Non-Lethal, Hands-on Tool: A proven device, deployed to over 1,000 agencies worldwide, designed to provide federal law enforcement, corrections, and military police with a safe, pain-free alternative to manage resistance and reduce use-of-force incidents.

A proven device, deployed to over 1,000 agencies worldwide, designed to provide federal law enforcement, corrections, and military police with a safe, pain-free alternative to manage resistance and reduce use-of-force incidents. Counter-UAS and Drone Interdiction Systems: Building on Wrap’s proprietary entanglement and deployment technologies, our CUAS and DFR-X (Drone as First Responder and Interdiction) platform transforms traditional drone operations from passive observation to active, non-lethal response. Designed for integration with existing drone platforms, the Company's CUAS platform is designed to down aerial threats with a non-lethal payload, while the DFR-X platform enables non-lethal early interdiction to deter, delay, or neutralize human threats, with the goal of enhancing homeland security, border protection, and critical infrastructure defense missions in the sky and on the ground.

Positioned for Federal Growth and Compliance

“The creation of Wrap Federal marks an important expansion of our mission, to make every encounter safer, into the federal and defense landscape,” said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Wrap. “We believe we are building the foundation to meet the federal government’s growing demand for integrated non-lethal and counter-UAS solutions, supported by the highest levels of regulatory, cybersecurity, and operational compliance.”

Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap, added: “Wrap Federal is expected to be structured with the systems, clearances, and governance necessary to support DCAA-auditable contracts, classified engagements, and partnerships with both prime contractors and federal agencies. We believe this step reflects our continued evolution from a product company into a fully integrated public safety and defense technology enterprise.”

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

