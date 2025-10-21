Newton Golf and World Long Drive Bring Physics to Life Through Power and Performance

CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-driven golf brand revolutionizing performance through physics-based engineering, today announced its participation in a new educational program in collaboration with World Long Drive (WLD) to inspire students through the science of golf.

The initiative, held alongside the 2025 World Long Drive Championships, combines live competition, classroom learning, and hands-on demonstrations to illustrate how physics and mechanical principles drive elite athletic performance.

“Golf is a perfect example of physics in motion,” said Akinobu Yorihiro, Chief Technology Officer at Newton Golf. “Through this program, we’re helping students connect what they learn in the classroom—velocity, torque, and energy transfer—to what they see on the tee box. When they watch a drive travel 400 yards, they’re seeing Newton’s laws at work.”

As part of the clinic, Newton Golf representatives joined World Long Drive competitors and golf professionals to explore topics such as kinetic energy, launch angle optimization, and the material science behind modern golf equipment.

Long Drive athletes Troy Teal and Josh Cassaday participated in the demonstration, showcasing the real-world application of physics in generating elite clubhead speeds and record-breaking distances.

The event followed a standout week for Newton Golf at the 2025 World Long Drive Championships, where athletes using Newton Motion™ shafts delivered strong performances across multiple divisions. The company’s technology continues to gain traction among professionals for its ability to translate advanced shaft dynamics into measurable distance and consistency gains.

“Our mission has always been to make performance measurable and repeatable,” said Dr. Greg Campbell, CEO of Newton Golf. “Seeing our technology used to both win championships and inspire students captures what Newton is all about—innovation with impact.”

Newton Golf plans to expand this STEM-driven educational program in partnership with WLD, aiming to reach schools and communities nationwide in 2026.

For more information about Newton Golf’s technology and products, visit www.NewtonGolfIR.com or follow @NewtonGolfCo on social media.

About Newton Golf Company

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a technology-driven golf brand dedicated to advancing the game through physics-based engineering and U.S. manufacturing excellence. The company’s product portfolio includes premium shafts, putters, grips, and accessories designed for golfers of all levels. Newton’s manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, Missouri, ensures elite quality control, with all products proudly made and assembled in the USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company’s future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

ir@newtongolfco.com