Dillard’s Offers Exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook to Benefit Select Ronald McDonald House Charities Chapters in the U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (“Dillard’s”) is pleased to further its commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) with Dillard’s 31st annual holiday fundraiser. Since 1994, Dillard’s has supported RMHC families with a fundraiser benefiting select RMHC Chapters across the United States.





Create some magic with this all-new cookbook from Southern Living, featuring inventive recipes and page after page of holiday decorating ideas. Find inspiration from Southern Living stylists using pieces from the Southern Living Home Collection, exclusively at Dillard’s. With 100+ brand-new recipes and 125+ full-color photos throughout, this Christmas 2025 cookbook is the must-have resource for entertaining with elegance and ease this holiday season.

The cookbook is available now in all Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at dillards.com for just $15. Profits from the sale of the cookbook will benefit select RMHC Chapters in Dillard’s markets in the U.S.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities cares for families with children who are ill or injured around the world, providing accommodations near hospitals and essential resources,” said Kristin Hylek, Acting Global Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at RMHC. “We’re incredibly grateful for Dillard’s continuous support of our mission through the sale of their Southern Living Christmas Cookbook.”

Now in its 31st year of support, Dillard’s has raised more than $16.1 million to benefit RMHC. “Our continued relationship with RMHC gives all of us at Dillard’s an enormous sense of pride. We look forward to another successful fundraiser this year and are honored to support RMHC programs in our communities,” said Denise Mahaffy, senior vice president of Dillard’s.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of over 255 Chapters in 61 countries and regions, RMHC provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. RMHC programs and services help families have what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 272 Dillard’s stores, including 28 clearance centers, spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon of Dillard’s, julie.guymon@dillards.com, 501-376-5965

