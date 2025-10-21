Comscore to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, November 4th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wee8zznj or participate via telephone by registering in advance at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4c13082405134801ac88aea8d0478eff .

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at https://ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Investors

Jackie Marcus or Nick Nelson

Alpha IR Group

(617) 466-9257

Investor@comscore.com

Media

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

(917) 213-2032

Press@comscore.com