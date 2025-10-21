PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Addresses Veterinary Industry's GEN Z Problem With Breakthrough AI License Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly-owned subsidiary PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of groundbreaking medical products for horses and companion animals, today announced it has entered into an exclusive 10-year white-label licensing agreement with Digital Landia Holding Corp for breakthrough Agentic Pet AI technology. The Agentic Pet AI technology addresses two critical challenges facing the veterinary industry: i) skyrocketing client acquisition costs, and ii) the difficulties in capturing the exploding Gen Z pet parent demographic.

The implementation of the Agentic Pet AI technology has the potential to deliver a 90% - 98% reduction in client acquisition costs, dropping from $50 - $150+ per client to just $1.50 - $5.00 per targeted outreach, while simultaneously providing veterinary practices with unprecedented access to this fastest-growing segment of Gen Z pet parents.

THE OPPORTUNITY: GEN Z PET BOOM MEETS MARKETING VOID

A seismic demographic shift is reshaping the pet care industry and veterinary practices around the world, which requires adaptation. Gen Z pet parenthood surged 43.5% in 2024 alone, with Gen Z and Millennials now representing 57% of all pet parents in America.

The generational differences are striking. While previous generations viewed pets as companions, 48% of Gen Z consider their pets actual children, fundamentally changing their approach to pet healthcare. Cat parenthood is exploding among this demographic, up 18% year over year.

The veterinary industry is beginning to take notice of this shift in customer demographic. Despite this seismic shift, many veterinary practices still allocate their modest marketing budgets toward traditional channels targeting older dog owners, creating a potential disconnect with the tech-savvy, data-driven, companion animal-loving generation that represents the future client of veterinary practitioners.

THE SOLUTION: TWO-SIDED PLATFORM REVOLUTION

The PetVivo – Digital Landia partnership solves both problems through an innovative two-sided platform connecting tech-savvy pet parents with forward-thinking veterinary practices.

On the consumer side, Digital Landia Holding Corp operates the Agentic Pet freemium app featuring 9 specialized AI diagnostic agents that track symptoms, behavior, nutrition, and wellness. Pet parents can use basic features free or upgrade to premium ($9.99/month) for advanced diagnostics, breed-specific monitoring, and comprehensive AI health reports.

When pet parents opt in to receive offers from nearby veterinarians, their complete dataset automatically flows to participating practices through PetVivo's B2B platform. When pet parents book appointments, all pet health data uploads directly to the veterinarian's system, eliminating intake forms and manual history taking entirely.

For veterinary practices, the benefits are transformative. Client acquisition costs are expected to plummet 90% - 98%. When pet parents book appointments, their complete AI-generated health data automatically uploads to the vet's B2B platform. The platform's 9 AI diagnostic agents assist with ALL patients, not just those connected through the app. Walk-ins benefit from real-time symptom analysis, behavioral pattern recognition, emergency triage assessment, and breed-specific health monitoring. Practices gain direct connection to the underserved Gen Z and Millennial market representing 57% of current pet parents.

REAL-WORLD IMPACT

Consider Sarah, 24, who tracks her rescue cat Luna's health on the Agentic Pet app for 8 weeks. When Luna develops symptoms, Sarah opts in. Dr. Martinez's practice receives an instant alert and when Sarah books her appointment, Luna's complete 8-week health history automatically uploads to Dr. Martinez's B2B platform, including AI preliminary diagnosis; a tool that may assist Dr. Martinez in making the final diagnosis of Luna’s medical condition.

The economics are compelling. Dr. Martinez's acquisition cost: $3.50 versus traditional $80 - $120. Time savings: 15+ minutes on history gathering. Client quality: highly engaged Gen Z pet parent who invested in premium health tracking and arrives informed and prepared.

Later that day, Dr. Martinez uses the platform's AI agents to assist in the diagnosis of a walk-in patient not using Agentic Pet, saving 10+ additional minutes. The platform delivers value for 100% of patients, not just new leads.

Six months later, Dr. Martinez's practice has acquired 47 Gen Z clients through the platform at a total cost of $164.50, compared to $3,760 - $5,640 through traditional marketing. The practice sees a 30% increase in preventive care visits as AI assists in identifying issues early, with overall consultation efficiency improving 20% across the entire patient base.

EXCLUSIVE 10-YEAR AGREEMENT

The PetVivo – Digital Landia partnership grants PetVivo the exclusive B2B veterinary market rights for 10 years, backed by strategic investment including 1 million restricted shares. The underlying technology features 5 patent-pending innovations with 9 specialized diagnostic agents accessible to veterinarians for all patients. The dual-platform launch in Q1 2026 introduces both Digital Landia Holding Corp's Agentic Pet B2C app and PetVivo's B2B platform simultaneously, creating immediate network effects.

MARKET OPPORTUNITY & INVESTOR VALUE

PetVivo enters a $4.9 billion US veterinary AI market with 30,000+ addressable clinics. The company's existing relationships with 1,000+ veterinary clinics provide immediate distribution capability, while recent momentum shows 141% year-over-year growth in Q1 FY2026 on record fiscal 2025 revenue of $1.13 million.

For shareholders, the agreement delivers exclusive positioning with a 10-year competitive advantage, multiple revenue streams including B2B subscriptions and lead generation fees, and powerful platform network effects. The AI diagnostic assistance facilitates rapid adoption as the platform becomes valuable infrastructure for veterinary practices, while demographic tailwinds provide sustained growth as Gen Z pet parenthood continues its 43.5% annual surge.

"We're addressing the veterinary industry's Gen Z opportunities while transforming how all veterinary care is delivered," stated John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. "A practice might acquire 50 new Gen Z clients through the platform at $3.50 each, but they'll use the AI agents across their entire patient base of thousands. Vets will interact with the most engaged clients they've ever experienced at a fraction of traditional costs, with AI-powered diagnostic assistance that makes every consultation more efficient."

