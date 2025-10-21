Verizon says “We Got You” this Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Verizon is giving you a greater sense of protection at home and on the go with the introduction of the new Digital Secure Home service, along with a major refresh of the Verizon Protect app.



“Our customers trust us to connect them to the things and people they love the most, and securing that connection sits at the heart of our promise,” said Che Phillip, Senior Vice President of Consumer Device Marketing at Verizon. “This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we’re not just talking about security; we’re delivering it directly into our customers’ hands, because everyone gets more with Verizon — more security, more peace of mind and unparalleled support.”

Elevating your home network security with Digital Secure Home

The sheer number of connected devices in the modern home means your Wi-Fi network is a primary target for digital threats. The 2025 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) found that exploitation of vulnerabilities as an initial access vector for breaches grew by 34% from last year, making the need for digital security more important than ever.

Managed through the Verizon Home app, Digital Secure Home and Digital Secure Home Plus protect devices connected to a home network from online threats and vulnerabilities. The entry tier, available at no additional cost with Fios Home Internet service, provides Vulnerability Assessments and Malicious Website Protection. Digital Secure Home Plus, at just $5.99/mo, adds advanced services that defend against botnet and brute force attacks, detect abnormal device behavior, and safeguard sensitive data on router-connected devices from cyber hazards.

Verizon Protect: for an added layer of protection

For an added layer of protection, Verizon Protect, a comprehensive app designed to enhance mobile security and privacy protection, has also undergone a major refresh, to provide customers with more insight into their online safety. Alongside essential tools like Digital Secure and Identity Secure, the app’s new features include:

Security Rating: A dynamic score that shows you how secure your personal data is, providing personalized insights to improve your rating.

A dynamic score that shows you how secure your personal data is, providing personalized insights to improve your rating. Security Categories: See how you measure up across four key areas: Identity, Device, Network and Online — and take recommended actions to strengthen your security.

Your devices need protection too - sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect during Fall Open Enrollment

Fall Open Enrollment for Verizon Mobile Protect and all device protection options is available now through November 3. Verizon Mobile Protect offers our best coverage against loss, theft, damage (including liquid) and post-warranty malfunctions for devices, along with additional benefits such as:

Unlimited number of claims

Unlimited cracked screen repairs at no additional cost

24/7 premium tech support

As soon as same-day device delivery and setup

These benefits are just a small portion of a larger catalog of services available to Verizon customers. From protection and connectivity to entertainment and more, Verizon delivers a suite of services, beyond the network, designed to enhance how you live, work and play.

Digital Secure Home & Digital Secure Home Plus: Fios Home Internet subscription and compatible router required.

Digital Secure Home Plus: $5.99/mo plus taxes and fees.

Verizon Protect: Some app features require a paid subscription.

Verizon Mobile Protect: Open enrollment through 11/3/25 applies to all Verizon device protection options. The device has to be fully functioning, without damage (including cracked glass), and free of defects/malfunctions. Limitations and exclusions apply.

