Dynamic and Engaging: Porsche introduces the first electric Macan GTS

Atlanta, GA., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is expanding the Macan Electric model range with a particularly dynamic variant: The 2026 Macan GTS. With up to 420 kW (563 hp) of Overboost power, limited slip rear differential and a sport-tuned air suspension with lower ride height, the Macan GTS aims to offer the most agility and cornering prowess of any Macan model. As is customary for GTS models, the fifth variant of the Macan Electric family is distinguished by unique styling elements and black accents.

Powerful powertrain, limited slip differential and sport-tuned air suspension with reduced standard ride height

Up to 563 hp, 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds

Track mode cools battery and extends performance

GTS characteristics: unique exterior design elements with black accents

New GTS Interior Package: Stitching matches exterior paint color

GTS—three letters that have enjoyed a special reputation among Porsche enthusiasts ever since the 904 Carrera GTS was introduced in 1963. Now, the Macan Electric will carry this legendary designation for the first time – justified by the exceptional performance it delivers; the sprint from 0-60 mph happens in just 3.6 seconds, and the ¼ mile is achieved in 12.0 seconds. Top track speed is 155 mph.

The Macan GTS shares its rear electric motor with the Macan Turbo, which is the largest and most powerful motor of the range with a rotor diameter of 230mm, an active length of 210mm and utilizing a highly efficient 900-amp pulse inverter made with silicon carbide (SiC) transistors. This helps the GTS generate 380 kW (509 hp). When using Launch Control from a standing start, the GTS makes up to 420 kW (563 hp) in Overboost, while maximum torque peaks at 704 ft-lbs. Like the Macan Turbo, the transmission features a ratio of 9.0 to 1 and is rated for higher loads. The 100 kWh high-voltage battery can be charged from 10-80 percent in as little as 21 minutes under ideal conditions with a suitable fast charger, reaching up to 270 kW in the process.

The Macan GTS is fitted with the Sport Chrono Package as standard which has been enhanced with the Track Endurance Mode that was introduced on the Taycan. This mode prepares the Macan for a particularly dynamic driving style. When activated, it cools down the battery to delay potential power reduction due to battery heat, also known as thermal derating. The result is a noticeable increase in duration of high-performance driving.

Sport-tuned air suspension with GTS-specific calibration

The new Macan GTS applies its power to the road in a sportscar-like fashion—combining rear-biased weight distribution, a low center of gravity and intelligent power distribution. In addition to the all-wheel drive system with a quick-reacting electric Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) system, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is fitted as standard. To optimize traction and agility, the system utilizes an electronically controlled limited slip differential for the rear axle. The PTV Plus system is mounted directly behind the rear motor and contributes to a rear-biased 48/52% front/rear weight distribution for the GTS.

Additionally, the Macan GTS has the lowest center of gravity of any model in the line-up. The air suspension with load-leveling and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) have been optimized in detail. On top of the GTS-specific calibration of dampers and roll bars, the lower ride height contributes to a particularly high level of agility and cornering capability. Optional rear-axle steering is available as well, offering the potential to increase performance further.

The Macan GTS also features two model-specific sound profiles of the Porsche Electric Sport Sound (PESS) when “Sport” or “Sport Plus” drive mode is activated, underscoring its dynamic ambitions acoustically.

The exterior: Black accents and exclusive rocker panels

The new Macan GTS stands out visually with unique styling elements. The front, side and rear of the car are highlighted by accents painted in black—a characteristic of all Porsche GTS models. The tinted LED Matrix Design headlights and pronounced edges above the air blades are two particularly striking features. As of summer 2026, Porsche will introduce a Sport Design Package for all Macan Electric models with a specific front and rear fascia. The Macan GTS will feature this package first—not only does it come standard, but contrasting elements such as inlays, side blades and wheel arch extensions as well as the lip of the adaptive rear spoiler are kept in black.

Wider rocker panels that extend further out towards the rear help to visually distinguish the Macan GTS from other models. The lower rear fascia also features a specific design with a black inlay as well as a visible diffuser. Like the headlights, the tail lights are tinted as well. The GTS is fitted with 21-inch Macan Design wheels in Anthracite Gray as standard. 22-inch RS Spyder Design wheels painted in the same color are available as an option.

The Macan GTS will introduce three new colors for the model line: Chalk will return, Carmine Red—a typical GTS color—is available, and Lugano Blue can be ordered for the first time on a Macan. In addition to 15 standard and optional regular colors, the Paint-to-Sample program offered via Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers approximately 60 additional paint colors as a further option.

The interior: Optional contrasting stitching to match the exterior color

Underscoring its sporty look, the Macan GTS is fitted with extended Race-Tex upholstery and elements of black leather as standard. Race-Tex can be found on the heated multifunction GTS steering wheel, the arm rests in the center console and the doors as well as the shifter panel. The seat centers of the adaptive 18-way Sport Seats are upholstered in Race-Tex as well. Seat bolsters and head rests are covered in black leather.

A new option on the Macan Electric is the optional GTS Interior Package which offers a color-matched link between the exterior color and interior. Specifically for the optional exterior colors Carmine Red, Slate Gray Neo and Lugano Blue, the GTS Interior Package is available in a corresponding color. The contrasting stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door panels and upper dashboard feature the matching color in this case, as well as the seat belts and GTS logos on the seats. Furthermore, the steering wheel is fitted with a GTS logo in the matching color. The GTS Interior Package is paired with the Carbon Fiber Interior Package. The decorative inlays in the steering wheel, in the door panels and the shifter panel are made of carbon fiber. The GTS theme is also visible in the digital displays: The color of the exterior of each car is used for a 3D visualization of the vehicle in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. Additionally, the instrument cluster features a GTS logo. Many functions of the standard Sport Chrono Package can be operated via the app in the PCM. This includes the recording of lap times and telemetry data, the addition of new tracks as well as sector and lap analysis.

New assistance, comfort and entertainment features for model year 2026

The GTS includes the extensive updates focused on driver’s assistance systems and digital functions that were recently introduced to all Macan Electric models for the 2026 model year. This includes the Porsche Digital Key which complements the physical car key, new Park Assist functions, an AI-assisted Voice Pilot, enhanced in-car gaming offerings and an increased maximum towing capacity of 5,500 pounds.

Pricing and availability

The 2026 Macan GTS can be ordered immediately and has an MSRP of $103,000. The first vehicles are expected to arrive at US Porsche Centers in Spring 2026.

