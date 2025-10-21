Artificial Intelligence Opportunities are Sky Rocketing as Global AI In Healthcare Market is Projected to Reach $504 Billion by 2032

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is not only growing year to year but it is groundbreaking, and it is reshaping various healthcare fields such as diagnostics, imaging, hospital administration management, patient monitoring, drug discovery and development, robotic surgery, and others. AI technologies, including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision are used for various healthcare tasks. AI helps doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers to enhance their productivity. This advancement helps patients in treatment and improves their quality of life. Additionally, it is transforming the landscape of patient care, improving outcomes, and enhancing operational efficiency. A recent report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global AI in healthcare market size was valued at USD 29.01 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 39.25 billion in 2025 to USD 504.17 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 44.0% during the forecast period. North America dominated the artificial intelligence in healthcare market with a market share of 49.29% in 2024. The report said: “By leveraging AI in hospital settings and clinics, healthcare systems can become smarter, faster, and more efficient to offer adequate care and services that millions of people require. Additionally, the increasing number of new solutions and platforms by the key players to fulfill various healthcare needs is driving the growth of the market.” Active Companies in the markets this week include Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB: AIRDF) (CSE: AIDR), SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS), Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ: DGXX) (TSXV: DGX).

Fortune Business Insights concluded: “North America dominated the market with a 49.29% share in 2024. This leadership is attributed to increasing technological advancements, a strong emphasis on adopting advanced tools for managing complex workflows, and the presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure with a high degree of AI integration. Increasing investments by governments and substantial funds by private enterprises toward R&D in AI technologies tailored for healthcare is one of the prominent drivers of the market. The funding supports the development of innovative solutions. Enhanced research capabilities lead to breakthrough applications that can transform healthcare delivery. Furthermore, increasing funding initiatives in developing regions for adopting AI to improve healthcare access, efficiency, and quality is driving the market's growth.”

Rocket Doctor AI Expands U.S. Coverage, Becoming In-Network with Two Leading National Insurers With More Than 6.5 Million Additional Members Across California and New York State

These new agreements include approximately 2.7 million members in California under one major insurer and 3.8 million members in New York under two major insurers, extending Rocket Doctor’s total in-network reach to over 13 million members nationwide.

This milestone builds on Rocket Doctor’s October 8th announcement, which detailed new payer contracts covering more than 7 million members across both states.

The partnership strengthens Rocket Doctor’s ability to deliver AI-powered, physician-led primary, urgent, and mental health care, advancing its mission to improve access, equity, and affordability in healthcare.





Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB: AIRDF) (CSE: AIDR) (Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with two new leading U.S. healthcare payers. These new agreements expand Rocket Doctor’s ability to now deliver care to more than 13 million insured members across California and New York State.

The new partnerships signed on 9th and 10th October respectively, span members who are commercially insured, on Medicare Advantage and Veteran Affairs, significantly broadening access to Rocket Doctor’s physician-led, AI-powered healthcare platform. These new partnerships mark the first step into providing equitable access to care to Veterans across the United States.

The company’s integrated digital ecosystem brings together urgent care, primary care, chronic disease management, and mental health services, supported by advanced clinical AI and connected medical devices.

According to 2025 market data from the California Health Care Foundation and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the agreements include approximately 2.7 million covered lives in California, combining insured and self-funded members, and an additional 3.8 million members in New York across Medicare Advantage and other plan types. In total, the new coverage extends Rocket Doctor’s reach by a further 6.5 million members nationwide.

This announcement follows Rocket Doctor’s October 8th news release, which detailed new payer contracts providing access to over 7 million members across California and New York. The addition of this latest agreement brings Rocket Doctor’s total in-network reach to well over 13 million covered lives across key U.S. markets, reinforcing the company’s rapid growth and expanding impact on healthcare accessibility.

“This marks a major milestone in our U.S. expansion,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “By joining networks that collectively cover millions of members across California and New York, we’re making high-quality, affordable healthcare accessible to more patients than ever, from large urban areas to rural and underserved regions. Further, expanding our network to include Veterans is a meaningful addition to our ability to support accessible care. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to reducing barriers to care through innovation and technology.”

Rocket Doctor’s platform enables patients to connect with Board Certified physicians using AI-driven clinical tools to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes. The platform’s design ensures full compliance with HIPAA standards, while delivering secure, efficient, and scalable care.

Patients covered under these agreements can confirm eligibility through the Rocket Doctor patient-intake page, which provides easy access to plan information and state-specific coverage details.

By extending access to millions of patients across the nation’s largest healthcare markets, Rocket Doctor continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to both payers and providers, advancing its mission to improve access, equity, and affordability through technology-driven healthcare. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Rocket Doctor AI by visiting: https://www.rocketdoctor.ai/press/

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, has recently been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Conversational AI and AI Agents in Customer Experience Management (CXM) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The Everest Group evaluation focuses on conversational AI products supporting customer support, sales, and marketing processes, which are increasingly evolving into autonomous AI agents capable of handling multi-step tasks and driving end-to-end outcomes.

The study states that: “SoundHound AI has built its own agentic AI framework that supports goal-setting, planning, orchestration, reasoning, and function execution. The platform supports both action agents and cognitive agents, allowing organizations to automate complex workflows.” It adds: “SoundHound AI’s proprietary voice engine (Polaris) demonstrates superior word error rates and enables advanced conversational features such as dynamic turn-taking, natural pauses, and multilingual mid-utterance processing.”

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, recently announced that it will publish its third quarter earnings release on Monday, November 10, 2025 at approximately 4:15 pm ET and will host an earnings call later that same evening. The earnings release will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. Additional details on the earnings call will be made available on the investor relations website on November 10, 2025.

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) recently announced progress in its development of advanced medium and high 800 VDC voltage GaN and SiC power devices to enable the 800 VDC power architecture announced by NVIDIA for next-generation AI factory computing platforms.

With the emergence of the ‘AI factory’, a new class of data center purpose-built for large-scale, synchronous AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, has introduced a set of power challenges. Traditional enterprise and cloud data centers, which rely on legacy 54 V in-rack power distribution, are unable to longer meet the multi-megawatt rack densities required by today’s accelerated computing platforms. These challenges call for a fundamental architectural shift.

Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ: DGXX) (TSXV: DGX), a vertically integrated AI and digital infrastructure company, recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, US Data Centers, Inc. ("US Data Centers"), has been officially awarded Tier 3 certification under the ANSI/TIA-942-C-2024 "TIA-942 Ready" standard for its flagship ARMS 200 modular AI-ready data center platform.

The certification was issued by EPI Certification Pte Ltd. following a successful independent audit on August 26, 2025, confirming that ARMS 200 meets the highest global standards for resilience, reliability and compliance in data center design.

