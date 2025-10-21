SEALSQ Joins the MIT Media Lab’s Global Community of Member Organizations

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Exploring the intersection of security, sustainability, and human-centered innovation



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, announced today that it has become a member of the MIT Media Lab, one of the world’s most dynamic communities of researchers and innovators. Through this membership, SEALSQ will collaborate with Media Lab faculty, researchers, and students to explore new ideas at the intersection of security, privacy, quantum resilience, and human-centered innovation.

As part of the Lab’s environment of experimentation and open inquiry, SEALSQ will engage in research that examines emerging technologies not only for their technical potential but also for their capacity to strengthen trust and advance the public good. The Media Lab brings together experts across disciplines—spanning artificial intelligence, design, bioengineering, materials, and society and culture, to address complex challenges that connect technology and humanity.

Through this collaboration, SEALSQ aims to explore the future of digital trust, the evolving role of security in human–AI interaction, and new ways next-generation systems might balance resilience, transparency, and sustainability. Participation in the Media Lab’s global community offers a unique opportunity to exchange perspectives, spark ideas, and imagine approaches that align secure technologies with human values.

“Joining the MIT Media Lab is an opportunity to engage in open exploration with one of the world’s leading environments for interdisciplinary research,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “We look forward to collaborating on ideas that expand how we think about trust, innovation, and the future of secure technology.”

Jessica Rosenworcel, Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab, welcomed SEALSQ to the Lab’s community. “The Media Lab thrives when organizations from different sectors come together to think critically about technology’s role in society,” Rosenworcel said. “SEALSQ’s focus on secure systems and responsible innovation aligns with our ongoing efforts to ensure that emerging technologies advance human and societal well-being.”

By joining the Media Lab’s global network of member organizations, SEALSQ adds its voice to a collaborative community dedicated to exploring transformative ideas, sharing early insights, and shaping technologies that extend human potential and improve lives around the world, opening new possibilities for its innovations to strengthen digital trust and societal resilience.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.