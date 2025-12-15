SEALSQ Partners with Airmod to Embed a Quantum-Ready Middleware Platform Aiming at Cutting Secure IoT Development Time by Up to 50%

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software product, and Airmod, a renowned French-based embedded software design house specializing in secure electronic systems for aerospace, drones, consumer electronics, and IoT applications, today unveiled a game-changing partnership: a production-ready, open-source-enabled middleware stack built directly on SEALSQ Secure DevKits, designed to fast-track the deployment of quantum-resistant devices. This collaboration aims to accelerate the creation of secure IoT applications, thus has the potential to reduce development time by up to 50%.

The partnership leverages SEALSQ's expertise in certified secure hardware, pioneering over 130 patents in post-quantum cryptography, with Airmod's 25+ years of software development experience in video processing, embedded cybersecurity, and high-speed communications. Together, the companies aim to deliver end-to-end solutions for industries that require unbreakable security, including aerospace, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and IoT applications where data integrity and low-latency transmission are critical.

The new Airmod Middleware for SEALSQ Secure Hardware turns months of complex cryptographic integration into days. OEMs, drone manufacturers, satellite operators, and industrial IoT innovators can now plug quantum-proof security into their products virtually out-of-the-box, with full secure boot, hardware-rooted trust, and post-quantum cryptography already pre-integrated and validated.

Accelerated Integration for Secure Device Deployment:

The developed middleware delivers a unified abstraction layer enabling seamless use of SEALSQ’s secure hardware platforms within AIRMOD’s middleware expertise.

Key features include:

Optimized support for “Quantum Shield” QS7001 secure hardware platform, including secure boot, key storage, and hardware-rooted trust services.

Pre-validated APIs for rapid application development.

Streamlined onboarding workflows compatible with large-scale IoT deployments.

Native support for post-quantum-ready architectures, aligning with emerging regulatory and industry requirements.

Expanded Partner Support Driven by AIRMOD Expertise

Through this collaboration, AIRMOD will provide comprehensive support to partners integrating SEALSQ chipsets, including:

Developer Kits: Ready-to-use kits that accelerate prototyping and integration, enabling a faster time-to-market.

Full Development Services: End-to-end software development for secure applications, from design to large-scale deployment.

Global Reach: Worldwide service availability, ensuring consistent quality and compliance across regions.





AIRMOD brings extended security expertise in embedded electronics, making it uniquely qualified to deliver secure, reliable, and high-performance software for SEALSQ chipsets.

Empowering Scalable, Secure quantum resistant IoT Ecosystems

“Partnering with AIRMOD allows us to broaden our ecosystem and offers our customers an accelerated path to deploy secure, scalable IoT solutions,” said Gweltas Radenac, SEALSQ’s IoT Security Business Line Director. “By combining SEALSQ’s certified security hardware with AIRMOD’s expertise in embedded security, device manufacturers can significantly reduce time-to-market while meeting the highest standards of trust. This partnership marks a pivotal step in fortifying the aerospace and IoT ecosystems against the quantum revolution”

“Our collaboration with SEALSQ represents a key milestone in supporting secure and scalable device infrastructures,” added Guillaume Reillon, CEO of Airmod. “This integrated approach ensures that connectivity, security, and device management are natively aligned from the very beginning of product development. We’ve spent 25 years hardening electronics that fly, float, and connect the planet. By fusing our real-time, low-latency software expertise with SEALSQ’s unbreakable silicon, we’re giving engineering teams superpowers: quantum-grade security that deploys as easily as any other drive”

About Airmod:

Airmod is a trusted manufacturer and a design-house, specializing in designing and developing secure digital electronics equipment for a wide range of industries. With a strong focus on innovation, Airmod excels in producing quality products while also offering expert design services to help other companies bring their concepts to life.



Airmod has 25+ years’ experience in development and manufacturing equipment for highly demanding and competitive markets. Airmod can claim more than 35 million secure devices deployed to 100+ customers and countries across the globe.

www.airmod.tech

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.