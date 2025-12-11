SEALSQ Enters the Healthcare Industry Through IC’Alps, Delivering Custom Integrated Chip Solutions and Post-Quantum Protection for Next-Generation Medical Devices

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its strategic entry into the healthcare industry through its subsidiary IC’Alps which is recognized for its excellence in designing custom integrated circuits (ASICs) for advanced medical devices. Through IC’Alps, SEALSQ is well positioned to accelerate healthcare innovation with ultra-low-power systems, physiological sensing, ultrasound technologies, secure data processing, and post-quantum cryptographic protection, an essential safeguard for the future of connected healthcare.

IC’Alps brings a proven track record in delivering ASICs tailored to the demanding requirements of medical environments. Drawing upon deep expertise and an unwavering commitment to excellence, IC’Alps develops custom chips that meet precise needs in performance, cost optimization, miniaturization, and extended product lifetime in full respect of ISO13485 quality standard.

Ultra-Low-Power Design for Wearable and Implantable Devices

Energy efficiency is pivotal for battery-powered wearables and implantables. Using advanced ultra-low-power design techniques, IC’Alps delivers state-of-the-art, highly energy-efficient implementation an important enabler of the digitalization of medical devices.

Discover our analog nanopower unipolar ECG/EGM readout for implantable and wearable devices.

Integrated Physiological Sensing for Comprehensive Monitoring

Sensor technologies are revolutionizing diagnostics and remote care. IC’Alps provides custom ASICs capable of integrating:

Activity monitoring

Heart rhythm

Intracranial pressure measure

Blood oxygenation

Respiration rate

Other vital signs

Wireless connectivity when required

Optimized regulators and power management functions

Embedded processing





This enables smaller, smarter devices capable of continuous, precise patient monitoring.

Discover uVisia, a medical reference design for ultra-low-power vital signs monitoring

And many more to come.

The list of applications benefiting from specific integrated circuits that provide unmatched advantages is huge. IC’Alps is very active on other designs for medical devices dealing with Brain Computer Interface, as well as new generation smart ultrasound probes (2D arrays, pulsers for various transducers, complete acquisition chain including low-noise amplifiers, programmable gain amplifiers, beamforming, etc.).



Read the technical article: Ultrasound: how ASICs support the future of medical imaging?

Last but not least, the team is also involved in the ambitious Ze[US] France2030 project to make in real time the invisible visible in the human body.

Discover details on French government, Inserm foundation, Physical for Medicine Paris, and involved partners web sites and communications.

Post-Quantum Protection: A New Standard for Healthcare Cybersecurity

The healthcare industry faces an unprecedented cybersecurity challenge. With the rise of connected medical devices, long-term patient data retention, and cloud-based AI analysis, current encryption methods are becoming increasingly vulnerable—especially as quantum computing advances.

SEALSQ integrates Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) algorithms directly into medical ASICs, ensuring long-term, future-proof protection for:

Patient identity and biometric data

Implantable and wearable device communications

Telemedicine and remote monitoring infrastructure

AI-driven diagnostics processed in the cloud

Healthcare provider networks and hospital systems





SEALSQ’s PQC implementations, compliant with NIST-recommended algorithms, are designed to withstand both classical and quantum attacks. Healthcare devices with long operational lifetimes, often 10 to 20 years, require cryptographic resilience extending well beyond today’s standards. PQC integration ensures that even data intercepted today cannot be decrypted by tomorrow’s quantum adversaries.

This makes SEALSQ the first semiconductor and security provider to offer end-to-end post-quantum protection across the entire healthcare device lifecycle, from data acquisition to wireless transmission and cloud processing.

Ensuring Patient Data Protection with Secure Elements

Complementing PQC, IC’Alps is able to integrate dedicated security primitives and secure elements to protect sensitive medical data against alteration or unauthorized disclosure. Together with SEALSQ’s Secure Vault architecture and post-quantum keys, this forms the strongest security stack available for medical semiconductor design.

A Major Step for SEALSQ in Securing the Future of Connected Healthcare

By combining SEALSQ’s world-leading expertise in post-quantum cybersecurity and secure semiconductors with IC’Alps’ mastery in medical ASIC design, SEALSQ enters the healthcare industry with a highly differentiated, future-proof offering.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, "Healthcare devices must now be designed for a world where quantum computing exists. By integrating post-quantum security directly into custom medical chips, SEALSQ and IC’Alps ensure long-term patient data protection and enable the next generation of safe, efficient, and intelligent medical technologies."

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

