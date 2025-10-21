FullPAC Recruits Dan Flowers as Chief Technology Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a leading nonpartisan campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 political organizations and nonprofits, today announced the appointment of Dan Flowers as Chief Technology Officer of the Company. This strategic hire underscores FullPAC’s commitment to elevating political communication standards through cutting-edge technology and ironclad compliance.

Dan Flowers brings an impressive track record of transformative leadership, having served as CEO of Issuetrak, Inc., where he spearheaded the scaling of a high-performance SaaS platform. With over a decade of executive and technical expertise, Mr. Flowers has driven multimillion-dollar cloud migrations to AWS and achieved industry-leading customer satisfaction, ensuring operational excellence for mission-critical systems. His deep expertise in compliance—spanning SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, FedRAMP, and NIST 800-53—positions him to strengthen FullPAC’s promise of secure, scalable, and compliant political outreach.

“Dan’s appointment as CTO marks a defining moment for FullPAC,” said Founder and CEO Travis Trawick. “His substantial experience in scaling enterprise software and navigating complex regulatory landscapes aligns perfectly with our vision to lead the political technology industry. Dan will be instrumental in delivering the most reliable and innovative platform for campaigns worldwide.”

Mr. Flowers will oversee the evolution of FullPAC’s omnichannel campaign technology, driving seamless, data-driven solutions across P2P texting, polling, direct mail, and voter outreach. His leadership will ensure FullPAC remains the gold standard for political and nonprofit civic engagement, especially as the Company pursues a proposed public listing and accelerates its growth trajectory.

“I’m thrilled to join FullPAC at this critical juncture,” said Mr. Flowers. “The intersection of political strategy, technology, and compliance presents a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact. I’m committed to building a robust, innovative platform that empowers campaigns to succeed while upholding the highest standards of reliability and regulatory compliance.”

FullPAC is driving progress in political technology, and Mr. Flowers’ appointment provides key leadership for shaping the future of civic engagement, grounded in a dedication to innovation and trust.

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC is a preeminent technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Its RoboCent platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com .

