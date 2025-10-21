Peer-to-Peer Network to Hold Shareholder Vote to Reduce Authorized Shares by 95% – Commits to 5:1 Capital Structure – Authorized/IO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer-to-Peer Network (OTC: PTOPD) today announced it will hold a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, October 27th, 2025, to vote on a substantial reduction in the company’s authorized common shares by Approximately 95% (+/-). This development is aimed at protecting the integrity of the capital structure while preserving strategic flexibility for growth and acquisitions moving forward.





In addition, the company is providing an outline of the next steps. Once the issued and outstanding share count is formally updated in the next 10 days and following the removal of the temporary “D” designation from the stock, the PTOP will align its authorized share count to an approximate 5:1 ratio, authorized to issued and outstanding shares respectively. Management, Josh Sodaitis and Derek McCarthy, are committed to a disciplined cap-table framework that scales only with acquisitions and revenue generating, value add needs.

“The goal is simple: do what’s right for our investors,” said Josh Sodaitis, CEO of Peer-to-Peer Network.

Why This Matters

Dilution mitigation: A reduction of approximately 95% underscores a commitment to protecting shareholder equity and maintaining a high-integrity capitalization structure.



A reduction of underscores a commitment to protecting shareholder equity and maintaining a high-integrity capitalization structure. Reserved flexibility: Remaining authorized shares will be allocated prudently to strategic initiatives such as future acquisitions, partnerships, cloud processing, AI development, MobiCard™, initiatives, and new product launch expenses, and not routine operations.



Remaining authorized shares will be allocated prudently to strategic initiatives such as future acquisitions, partnerships, cloud processing, AI development, MobiCard™, initiatives, and new product launch expenses, and routine operations. Focused capital strategy: For the next six months, the company anticipates minimal operational capital needs and expects to limit financing activity, offering subscription agreements only through November 15th.



For the next six months, the company anticipates minimal operational capital needs and expects to limit financing activity, offering subscription agreements only through November 15th. Positioned for 2026: Entering the new year, Peer-to-Peer Network expects to drive meaningful revenue growth supported by the launch of Intelligence labs AI solutions for public companies and small businesses. There is currently a B2B AI solutions reseller agreement currently under negotiation which may close by early November.





About Peer-to-Peer Network:

Peer-to-Peer Network (also known as MOBICARD™ Inc.) is the first and only publicly traded digital business card company, operating across multiple ecosystems to power seamless networking and communication. Its flagship product, MobiCard™, links video content, websites, emails, social media, and even audio messages into a single dynamic digital identity, enabling professionals and businesses to connect more effectively.

The company is actively developing MobiCard™ 2.0, expected to launch in early 2026, featuring enhanced scalability, modern design, and intelligent networking capabilities for both individuals and enterprises. Peer-to-Peer Network’s mission is to empower users and businesses with intuitive, scalable infrastructure and unified connectivity across platforms to drive adoption to digital communication, networking workflows, and AI-driven engagement.

Intelligence Labs AI

We are proud to be aligned with Intelligence Labs AI — whose tagline, “Intelligence Labs AI, it’s smart,” captures the essence of our shared philosophy: leveraging AI-driven insights, real-time engagement, and compliance-first strategies to deliver solutions that anticipate investor needs and market dynamics. Intelligence Labs specializes in Smart Page visitor ID, AI chatbots (delivering live financials, press releases, and investor Q&A), hyper-personalized outreach, predictive intelligence, and custom enterprise systems. Together, we seek to set a new standard in smart, secure, transparent stakeholder communications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to obtain shareholder approval for the authorized share reduction, fluctuations in capital markets, the timing and success of commercial contracts and partnerships, regulatory and compliance changes, and general economic conditions. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Meeting & Voting Details

The meeting on October 27th, 2025, will permit shareholders to vote on the proposed amendment to the company’s certificate of incorporation to reduce authorized shares as well as to vote for the Board amongst other procedural items.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Peer-to-Peer Network

Email: info@freemobicard.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab7524b4-8a6d-4303-a3e7-a373540e4707