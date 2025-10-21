Aquila Partners with Samba TV to Advance Streaming Video Measurement for First-of-its-Kind Cross-media Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced a partnership with Aquila, a subsidiary of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), to advance streaming video measurement within Aquila’s cross-media platform initiative.

This partnership is a pivotal step toward building the industry's first advertiser-owned, independent measurement solution capable of deduplicating reach and frequency across streaming services, linear television, and major digital walled gardens. By integrating Samba TV’s rich first-party streaming viewership data into Aquila’s privacy-safe, marketer-led framework, the partnership will give advertisers an independent, objective view of their true audience reach across all major digital and television platforms, solving a long-standing challenge of audience fragmentation.

For years, streaming TV has been a significant blind spot in cross-media measurement. Streaming viewership has grown 46% year-over-year, bolstered by ad-supported tiers at lower prices, making streaming an essential component of every modern media strategy. This partnership bridges that gap by integrating Samba TV’s unparalleled first-party streaming viewership data into Aquila’s platform, complementing existing data from Google, Meta, TikTok, and Amazon, as well as linear data from Comscore.

“We are thrilled to join our friends at Aquila, which include some of the largest advertisers and media platforms, to crack the code of cross-platform measurement,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. “Advertisers can no longer afford to measure media with currencies that treat streaming and digital as an afterthought to linear TV in their methodology. A cross-media view with a true streaming signal and collaboration with the biggest digital platforms in the world is a recipe for success. Samba provides a critical piece of the dataset that unlocks a uniquely holistic view that everyone has been waiting for.”

The collaboration will progress through a multi-phase approach designed for precision and scalability. The first phase beginning in Q4 2025, focuses on data ingestion and integration. The full solution will provide live, campaign-level measurement capabilities, and is expected to be released in the second half of 2026.

“Completing the cross-media measurement puzzle requires a best-in-class partner for every piece of the ecosystem,” said Aquila CEO Bill Tucker. “As we work to ensure Aquila encompasses as many advertisers and streaming platforms as possible, Samba TV was the clear choice to address the complexities of the streaming landscape. Their robust data and privacy-safe methodology are essential to our mission of offering advertisers the first truly deduplicated view of their reach across every major screen, from the smartphone to the living room TV.”

Aquila is the commercial venture in the U.S. market based on Project Halo, an open-source, transparent, privacy-centric and pro-competition framework proposed by WFA members and a community of stakeholders, including digital walled gardens. Aquila preserves Halo’s core innovations including privacy-preserving techniques such as secure multi-party computation and the Virtual People Framework (VPF). VPF uses advanced models for synthetic data for audience matching and projection to deliver insights without compromising privacy standards. Samba TV’s first-party dataset spans TV, digital, and streaming channels, enabling brands and agencies to measure performance based on real-world business outcomes with timeliness and speed to drive unparalleled media efficiency.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence powered by first-party data from millions of opted-in connected televisions and billions of web signals across more than 50 countries. Its independent, cross-platform measurement provides advertisers and media companies with a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Leveraging real-time insights and audience optimization, Samba TV enables marketers to reach and engage audiences with efficiency and effectiveness across any platform and every screen. Find out more at www.samba.com/business .

About Aquila

Aquila is a wholly owned subsidiary of the ANA working on behalf of brand owners to create a measurement platform delivering deduplicated reach and frequency across all forms of digital and broadcast media. As a marketer-led initiative, Aquila is designed to address the needs of advertisers – especially for standardization across media channels, platforms, and types – to enable better cross-media measurement and planning. Aquila has fostered unprecedented collaboration between marketers, platforms, and broadcasters to develop a privacy-safe, first-party-based, tagless, cross-media measurement solution. Aquila is the US implementation of the WFA (World Federation of Advertisers) Halo global cross-media program and joins the UK's Origin, being led by the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA), as the second market to implement the Halo cross-media measurement framework.

