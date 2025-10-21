MEXC Launches USDT & USDC Staking Gala: Earn 15% APR With Flexible Redemption and Up to 2,926 USDT





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched the USDT & USDC Staking Gala, offering users the opportunity to earn up to 15% APR through a flexible redemption mechanism. With rewards of up to 2,926 USDT per user, the event combines high-yield potential with convenient access to funds.

The USDT & USDC Staking Gala runs from October 21, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to November 19, 2025, 10:00 (UTC). During this limited-time event, users can stake either USDT or USDC for 7-day or 30-day terms, with estimated APRs ranging from 12% to 15%.

Each staking option supports a flexible redemption model, allowing participants to access their funds while earning rewards. The minimum staking amount is 5,000 USDT or USDC, and the maximum staking amount per user is 100,000 for each token and term. To participate, users must complete Primary KYC verification.

This event reflects MEXC's ongoing efforts to deliver accessible, low-barrier investment opportunities to its global user base. By combining competitive stablecoin yields with a flexible redemption model, MEXC empowers users to grow their crypto assets with confidence—whether they are seasoned investors or just starting their journey in digital finance.

For more details, please visit the official event page on MEXC .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b013cd7-9672-475c-8f26-d46ead017348