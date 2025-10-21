Continuum Powders and INDO-MIM Inc Achieve Qualification of Ni718 for Binder Jet Production

Houston, TX, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders today announced that INDO-MIM Inc, a U.S.-based service provider qualified Continuum Powders’ OptiPowder Ni718 using its HP Metal Jet S100 binder jet system.

In extensive evaluations, INDO-MIM Inc achieved sintered parts with density levels exceeding 98% of theoretical, with consistent hardness values (74–79 HR15N) and tightly controlled carbon content (0.013–0.014%) across multiple sinter runs. These results confirm that OptiPowder Ni718 meets the rigorous performance standards required for its customers’ applications.

“Qualifying Ni718 on the HP Metal Jet S100 is a major step forward for binder jet adoption in high-performance industries,” said Jag Holla, Sr. VP Marketing, INDO-MIM Additive Technologies. “This milestone demonstrates INDO-MIM’s commitment to advancing binder jetting into production and enabling our customers to benefit from scalable, cost-effective solutions for superalloy components.”

Metallographic analysis confirmed OptiPowder Ni718 exhibited the powder quality required for denser parts in binder jet printing enabling the expected gamma phase microstructure critical to Ni718’s high-temperature strength and oxidation resistance.

“This qualification is an important milestone not just for INDO-MIM, but for the wider adoption of binder jetting,” said Dr. Mukund Nagaraj, Senior Manager - Additive Manufacturing Operations, INDO-MIM Inc. “By combining our production expertise with Continuum’s US-based environmentally friendly powders, we’re demonstrating that binder jet can deliver complex, high-value components with the consistency and performance our customers demand.”

“Achieving this milestone with INDO-MIM on a HP Metal Jet S100 system represents a breakthrough for binder jet adoption in aerospace, defense, and energy,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders. “Our OptiPowder line is designed for high repeatability and performance, and this qualification demonstrates its readiness for the most demanding applications while achieving significant positive environmental impact and securing US sourcing for powder and parts.”

Ni718 is one of the most widely used superalloys in aerospace, defense, and energy applications, prized for its ability to withstand extreme environments. The successful qualification of OptiPowder Ni718 on binder jet systems opens the door to scaling production of high-performance components while leveraging the speed and cost advantages of the technology.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders delivers certified metal powder solutions engineered for performance, reliability, and sustainability. From sourcing powder to ensuring consistent availability and building a circular supply chain, we support manufacturers through trusted partnerships and advanced metal reclamation capabilities.

About INDO-MIM Inc

INDO-MIM is the world’s largest metal injection molding company and a global leader in precision manufacturing, now pioneering binder jet additive manufacturing in the U.S.

Attachment