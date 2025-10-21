Mount Sinai Health System Hospitals Recognized Among World’s Best in Newsweek/Statista Rankings

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai Health System hospitals continue to earn top marks for excellence in care, according to new rankings released by Newsweek/Statista:

For the sixth straight year, The Mount Sinai Hospital held the top spot in cardiology for both New York State and New York City in the “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026” rankings.

The hospital also placed No. 1 in the same rankings for both city and state in gastroenterology and obstetrics/gynecology.

The hospital ranked No. 5 in the world and No. 1 in New York City among “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026”—higher than in the 2025 rankings.

Mount Sinai Morningside also performed well, placing No. 4 for New York City and No. 30 internationally in the “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026” rankings, which recognizes and ranks the 350 leading hospitals from 30 countries. '

“Our commitment has always been to serve our patients and our communities, whether that is providing outstanding care or finding answers to some of the biggest health challenges that they face,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor and Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Distinguished Chair, Mount Sinai Health System. “We are honored to be recognized for these efforts, all of which are made possible through the combined knowledge, skills, and contributions of our faculty and staff. They are the reason why we are able to perform at the level we do every day.”

“As a health system, we are continually evolving to meet the complex needs of our patients through the highest quality clinical care and patient experience; operational excellence and empowering our workforce and creating a culture of for strong teams to achieve these results,” said Margaret Pastuszko, MBA, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. “These rankings underscore the success of that strategy and the dedication of our teams, who ensure that every patient benefits from the collective strength and innovation of Mount Sinai.”

“I am immensely proud of everyone at these hospitals for their commitment to excellence they have demonstrated which resulted in these rankings,” added Eric J. Nestler, MD, PhD, Interim Dean and Nash Family Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Executive Vice President, Mount Sinai Health System. “From the future health care leaders they are training to the innovative, life-changing research they are conducting, our workforce is leading exciting breakthroughs in diagnosis and treatment that are enhancing the delivery and impact of care worldwide.”

“New York State health systems have consistently set international standards for excellence in all aspects of care. To see two of the hospitals in our Health System ranked so highly not just among their local peers, but also globally, is an impressive achievement and a testament to the collective efforts of our teams,” said David L. Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Chief Clinical Officer, Mount Sinai Health System.

“To be recognized locally, nationally, and internationally is a great honor but even more importantly, to make a profound difference in the lives of the patients and the communities we serve, is our reason for being,” said Tracy L. Breen, MD, President, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Rankings for Newsweek/Statista’s “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026” are based primarily on reputation, which accounts for 85 percent of the total ranking score. For their “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026” rankings, reputation accounts for 77.5 percent of the total score.

