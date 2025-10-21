Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino Sends 100 Kids to St. Mary's Institute For Free With Over $1 Million Donation

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony Constantino, an alumnus of St. Mary’s Institute in Amsterdam, NY, will make the largest donation in the school’s long history to pay for several innovative additions to the school and fully fund the tuition of 100 students.

“The plan is to make St. Mary’s Institute one of the top private schools in America,” Constantino said. “Parents, especially in New York, need strong alternatives to public schools.”

Constantino is also encouraging others to follow in sending their children to SMI by paying their own way if possible to further grow enrollment and will help the school further improve fundraising efforts by upgrading the school’s web site.

“We are grateful to Mr. Constantino for this generous gift in service to His Church and for his continued love and support of St. Mary’s Institute,” said St. Mary’s Institute principal Kayla Bills. “Anthony Constantino is an inspirational reminder of the value that our institution has been providing for decades.”

The Constantino Scholarship will be offered immediately to 50 new students in grades 4–8 in the community who would like to attend SMI. Sticker Mule will also be offering a scholarship to 50 employee children in grades K–8. This effort reflects a shared commitment to expanding Catholic education throughout our community.

Constantino will also work with the school on a number of innovative improvements to strengthen SMI’s already strong pedagogical foundation. He’ll involve members of his team at Sticker Mule to deliver educational improvements that prepare students for the technological renaissance that we are all currently living through.

Parents can apply for admission and scholarship at apply@smik8.org . Students from throughout the Capital District are encouraged to apply. Students will be required to submit a current report card and a 100-word essay on “Why Do I Want to Attend SMI.”

